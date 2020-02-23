WATKINS GLEN — There were some good times and fine finishes, but there were no champions and no other Waverly swimmers added to the list of those going to the New York State Swimming and Diving￼ Championships at the Nassau County Aquatic Center on March 6 and 7.
Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff has qualified for the state meet in four events and will be able to pick the one or ones in which he chooses to participate.
Also going to the state meet is diver Gage Streeter, who hit the state cut in diving with his second-place school-record performance at the Section IV Diving Championships on Thursday.
Maine-Endewell won the meet with 518 points and Chenango Valley was second with 420 points.
Waverly’s third-place point total was 283 with Johnson City fourth with 246 points.
Rounding out the field were Chenango Forks in fifth with 191 points; Oneonta sixth with 167 points; Owego in seventh with 141 points; and Norwich in eighth with 124 points.
Predictably, Atanasoff, Ryan Bennett and Kaden Wheeler each had a big evening on Saturday with a number of top-eight finishes each.
Atanasoff again hit the state cut time in the 50 free by clocking in at twenty-two.13 seconds, but was second to Chenango Valley standout Eli LanFear who had a 21.90.
Ryan Bennett was third in the event with a time of 22.93.
Wheeler took second in the 100 fly with a time of 54.89 and Bennett placed fifth with a time of 68.95.
Wheeler added a third in the 100 back with a time of 1:00.17 and Atanasoff, taking part in a race that he doesn’t swim much, was sixth with a time of 1:03.11.
Waverly also had a pair of top-three relays.
Waverly’s 200 free relay team of Bennett, Jerrell Sacket, Wheeler and Atanasoff clocked in at 1:32.34 for second; and the Wolverines 400 free relay team of Bennett, Brandon Clark, Wheeler and Atanasoff was third with a time of 3:30.21.
Also showing up with top-eight placements for Waverly were Oscar Williams, fourth in the 500 free with a time of 5:26.99; and Collin Keefer who was sixth in the same event with a time of 5:28.62.
Sackett. Max Pan, Ryan Clark and Brandon Clark were sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:55.27
