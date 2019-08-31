ATHENS — Friday night’s home opener didn’t start out all that well for the host Wildcats, and when things began rolling, it got even worse for the home squad. The result was a 37-13 Northern Tier League Division 1 win for North Penn/Mansfield over Athens.
Athens’ defense started out well by forcing a three-and out. A muff on the punt, though, gave the Panthers the ball at the Wildcats’ 29-yard line. Athens’ defense, as would be the case all night, kept putting NP/M in third down situations, and the Panthers kept moving the chains. One first down came on an Athens penalty and another on a nice run after the catch by Noah Spencer. In the end, it was Brian Bogaczyk who barreled in from the 3-yard line. Kevin Alexander tacked on the PAT, and the visitors were up 7-0 with 9:01 to go in the opening quarter.
The first time the Wildcats had the ball, Athens’ offense moved the ball but gave it up on a fumble.
After an exchange of punts, North Penn/Mansfield got the ball with good field position. Athens’ defense had the Panthers in a third-and-eight pickle, but Bogaczyk went around the right end 40 yards to paydirt. The PAT went off the left upright, but in the end, that wouldn’t really matter as NP/M went up 13-0. The Panthers would eventually tack on a 23-yard Alexander field goal for a 16-0 halftime lead.
The Panthers had found a couple of things at the half and picked up the pace to start the last 24 minutes. After Athens punts, the Panthers put together two 58-yard marches. The first culminated with a three-yard pass from Colton Litzelman to Koleton Roupp. The second ended with a 21-yard pass, catch and run from Litzelman to Bogaczyk.
Athens’ offense, which had just two first downs into the fourth quarter, began to move the ball late. The Wildcats put a drive together behind the running of Shayne Reid and Damian Hudson. The pair had 67 yards on a 76 yard march that ended with Mason Lister bulling in from the 1-yard line.
NP/M added a 31-yard TD run by Koleton Roupp and Athens Jared Peterson finished the scoring with a nine-yard run.
Individual stats were hard to come by, but Litzelman hit 16 of 26 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Athens’ offensive charge was led by Hudson who finished with 59 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Athens will head to Westfield on Friday at 7 p.m. looking for its first win of the year at Cowanesque Valley.
