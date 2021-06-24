ATHENS — Good plate discipline, timely hitting and a two-hitter on the hill is always a good recipe for a win.
Athens Minors employed all three Wednesday evening to roll to a 20-3, four-inning win over Troy in the third and final game of pool play for the two teams.
Athens, 3-0, will enter bracket play as the top team in the middle pool and will open at home at 3 p.m. on Sunday against the winner of a Friday game between Tioga/Lawrenceville and Canton.
Despite the setback, Troy will also open bracket play at home on Sunday with an opponent yet to be determined.
Troy actually got on the board first. After sitting Athens down in order in the top of the first, Lucas Kress opened the bottom of the inning with a single. Two batters later Hunter Watson reached on an error. Oakley Roberts added an RBI ground out that sent Kress home and Watson scored on an RBI single by Brody Ayers.
Athens pitcher Shea Davidson would not allow Troy another hit in the game.
Meanwhile, Athens’ offense rose up to meet the challenge with abandon.
Ryan Hicks opened the top of the second with a triple to left and that blast seems to have unnerved the Troy pitcher. Three straight walks brought Hicks home as the first of eight runners to score in the inning. Aidan Briggs was hit by a pitch for an RBI the hard way and Tyler Pelchy added a two-run single. Davidson made it 5-2 with an RBI single and back-to-back RBI ground outs by Jacob Saxon and Graham Steinfeld emptied the bases. Evan Westerfield reached on an error and scored Athens’ last run of the inning on an RBI single by Griffin Smith.
Athens took advantage of three hits, a hit batsman and nine walks to score eight more runs in the third before finishing it off with four runs in the top of the fourth and a scoreless bottom of the inning.
Davidson finished with two hits, two runs and four RBI for Athens and Saxon added two hits, three RBI and a run. Pelchy contributed two hits, two runs and two RBI, Smith had a hit, two runs and two RBI and Hicks had one hit but scored four times.
Davidson went the distance on the hill for Athens, allowing three runs — none earned — on two hits with eight strikeouts.
Blake Putnam had Troy’s other RBI and Kress scored his team’s third run in the third inning.
Kress, Putnam and Ayers shared the pitching duties for Troy.
