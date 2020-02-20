TIOGA CENTER — Giovanna Rossi has been one of the best volleyball players in the area for the last couple of years.
Now the IAC first-team All-star has decided to take her volleyball talents to Cortland State University in the fall.
“It’s a very good program for health and phys. ed, and they’re very good in athletics, so I thought playing volleyball would be awesome there,” she said of her choice.
Rossi said that she had the chance to see the team a few times this season and was impressesd.
“They’re very good. They had a good overall season, especially with their new coach.”
That new coach is Erin Glickert, who came from Syracuse University after three seasons as the associate head coach for the Orange. She took over the program last March and guided the Red Dragons to a 24-11 record in 2019 that ended in a 3-1 loss to SUNY Brockport in the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals.
Rossi’s evaluation of her next coach?
“She’s very nice.”
As far as Rossi’s role with the Red Dragons goes, that’s still up in the air.
Glickert told Rossi that in March she’d find out more about her role, the team and what they do.
Rossi said she met the team at their prospect camp and was impressed with her soon-to-be-teammates.
“They’re funny, cool and they seem like a lot of fun. I’m excited for it.”
She added that the teammates seem to get along well.
“They just went skiing last weekend. I’ll be a part of that.”
Of course, she’ll have to learn to ski first.
“I want to.”
She knows that the most important part of college is the education.
Riossi said that teaching and coaching are in her future.
“I think I’ll get a lot from it. I think it’s my best choice and it’ll help me be a good phys. ed teacher and coach.”
While not specializing — she holds the Tioga girls basketball record for rebounds in a game with 26 — Rossi played year around and feels that she benefitted from it.
“It helps a lot to have different environments and going to the huge competitive tournaments are super fun. My fundamental skills improved and I finally got confidence in myself. Once I believed in myself, all of the skills came together.”
Rossi said that being a senior also helped her excel in the 2019 season.
“I thought, ‘I have to be a leader; I have to lead the underclassmen and lead the team.’”
She also said that playing tougher teams in the 2019 season will help her going forward.
“A few years ago, some of the teams we played weren’t the best. Now, all of the teams have improved, so it was very good competition.
The most recent Tioga volleyball player to play for the Red Dragons was setter Malley Bowen, who completed her senior season in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.