WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams rolled to a second consecutive victory on Friday night, defeating Cowanesque Valley 46-21.
Wyalusing (2-0, 2-0) got off to a slow start, allowing Cowanesque Valley (0-2, 0-2) to score a touchdown on the first drive of the game, — a run by quarterback Tucker St. Peter
After the CV touchdown, the Rams dominated the rest of the game.
After turning the ball over on downs on its first possession, Wyalusing forced a fumble to get the ball back.
The next play was a 40-yard touchdown run on an end-around by Kashawn Cameron to give the Rams the lead in the second quarter.
Cameron ran for a 90-yard score on the same exact play later in the quarter.
Running back Alex Mosier scored two touchdowns of his own.
Quarterback Mitchell Burke also had a rushing touchdown from 10 yards out.
Elliott Good and Jacob Schmitt scored touchdowns for Cowanesque Valley late in the game.
Troy 35, Towanda 0
One week removed from a thrilling overtime loss against Canton in the season opener, the Troy boys varsity football team used stifling defense to shut out Towanda on the road in a bounce back win.
They were able to blank the Black Knights by a score of 35-0 to put themselves in the win column.
The Trojans took the field in a rush to heat up on a chilly September night with a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening kick.
