WAVERLY — The Andy Rickert Memorial Golf Tournament is set to tee off on Saturday, Aug. 8 at The Club at Shepard Hills.
The tournament raises money for scholarships in Andy’s name that go to a golfer and baseball player at Athens Area High School.
Proceeds will also benefit a family in need at Christmas; special projects for the golf and baseball teams at Athens; an individual in need from AAHS baseball and golf teams; and individuals or entities in need in Bradford County.
The tournament is limited to 64 two-person teams. Cost for each two-person team is $200 and includes green fees, cart, tee gift, skins, tee gift, and dinner immediately following the tournament. Shepard Hills members will be issued a credit from Shepard Hills.
Non-golfers are welcome to attend the dinner for $25 which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Each 2-person team will be allocated to one of three Divisions (Male/Male, Female/Female or Mixed) and flights will be determined based on the distribution of teams in the event. Cash prizes will be paid for each flight.
The tournament will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Teams can indicate if they have a preferred playing partner team and the organizers will try to accommodate in scheduling.
Golfers should include a check for $200 made payable to Andy Rickert Memorial. Registration will only be valid if payment is included. Registrations and payments received after the 64 team limit is met will be placed on a waiting list for possible accommodations.
Registration forms are available at Shepard Hills, Tomasso’s, Tioga Country Club, DJ’s, Beeman’s and Citizen’s and Northern Bank.
Online registration is available at andyrickertmemorial.com. For more information email andyrickertmemorial@gmail.com.
