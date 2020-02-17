Boys BasketballClass AQuarterfinalsGames at 7 p.m.

1- North Penn/Liberty, Bye 5- Bucktail at 4- Northumberland Christian 6- Lourdes at 3. Sullivan County 7- Meadowbrook Christian at 2- St. John Neumann

———Class AAWednesday, Feb. 19QuarterfinalsGames at 7 p.m.

8- South Williamsport at 1- Wyalusing 5- Canton at 4- Northeast Bradford 6- Sayre at 3- Millville 7- East Juniata at 2- Bloomsburg

———Class AAThursday, Feb. 20QuarterfinalsGames at 7 p.m.

8- North Penn/Mansfield at 1- Loyalsock 5- Troy at 4- Hughesville 6- Warrior Run at 3- Mount Carmel 7- Wellsboro at 2- Central Columbia

———Class AAAAFriday, Feb. 21QuarterfinalsGames at 7 p.m.

8- Midd-West at 1- Montoursville 5- Athens at 4- Lewisburg 6- Jersey Shore at 3- Shamokin 7- Mifflinburg at 2- Danville

———Girls BasketballClass AQuarterfinalsGames at 6 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 18

1- Northeast Bradford, Bye 5- Benton at 4- Northumberland Christian 7- Lourdes at 2- Sullivan County

Wednesday,m Feb. 19

6- Meadowbrook Christian at 3- Millville

———Class AAQuarterfinalsGames at 7 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 18

8- Cowanesque Valley at 1- Mt. Carmel 5- Muncy at 4- North Penn/Mansfield 6- Canton at 3- South Williamsport 7- Montgomery at 2- Southern Columbia

———Class AAAQuarterfinalsGames at 7 p.m. unless otherwise notedFriday, Feb. 21

8- Wellsboro at 1- Loyalsock, 6 p.m. 5- Central Columbia at 4- Towanda 6- East Juniata at 3- Warrior Run 7- Hughesville at 2- Bloomsburg

———Class AAAAQuarterfinalsGames at 7 p.m. unless otherwise notedThursday, Feb. 20

5- Jersey Shore at 4- Mifflinburg 7- Montoursville at 2- Athens

Friday, Feb. 21

8- CMVT at 1- Danville, 6 p.m. 6- Milton at 3- Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Load comments