VAN ETTEN — After a weekend of rain, many local baseball teams struggled to put on games Monday evening. The Waverly and SVEC matchup was originally slated to be at Waverly, but with the condition of the fields, the teams decided to move the game to Van Etten, where the Eagles play their games.
After a slow start, the Wolverines were able to rack up runs to put away SVEC in the final three innings, after letting them hang around. After a strong ending, the Wolverines capped off a win by a score of 14-5.
Leading the bats for Waverly, Ty Beeman who completed the day with three hits on three at bats and five RBI to go along with a home run. He finished off his day’s work on the mound in the final inning where he did not give up a run.
His teammate, Jay Pipher, followed closely behind Beeman in hits with two, as he also had three RBI in the road win. Leading the team in total hits was Brennan Traub with four. Traub also had an impressive day on the mound, leading all pitchers on the day with four strikeouts.
Jayden Grube managed to crack two hits for the Eagles which was the most at the plate for the team. SVEC pitcher Dominic Grier tossed 4 2/3 innings where he struck out three Wolverines batters.
With the victory, Waverly adds another win to their total with an overall record of now 3-1. They will return to the diamond when they travel up north to take on Dryden today. SVEC, still in search of its first win of the year, will also travel to Dryden to take on the Lions tomorrow.
Sayre 12, Cowanesue Valley 1
WESTFIELD — Already up 2-0, Sayre erupted for nine runs over the next two innings to roll past overmatch C.V.
The second inning was Sayre’s biggest, with the Redskins plating six runs. With one away and Oakley Gorman at the plate, Jackson Hubbard stole second and scored on Gorman’s base hit. Jake Burgess singled but was out on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brayden Horton. Luke Horton added an RBI single and David Northrup did the same before Zach Moore ripped a three-run home run to straight away center field.
Luke Horton added a three-run shot in the third inning as part of a three-hit day that included five RBI and three runs. Moore added another hit, a run and four RBI; and Burgess had two singles and two runs and Brayden Horton had a hit, three runs and an RBI. Northrup and Gorman each finished with a hit, a run and an RBI, and Hubbard had a single and a run.
Northrup pitched the first three inning, recording six strikeouts while allowing one walk and no hits. Josh Arnold pitched the last two innings allowing one hit, one earned run and a walk with three strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.