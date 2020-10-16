SAYRE — Last season, Isaiah Firestine was the lead back in Sayre’s offense. After a stellar senior season, though, Firestine graduated and turned Sayre’s offense over to the next wave.
Enter Dave Northrup and Jake Bennett.
Both juniors had shown flashes of what they could do running behind Firestine last season, but this season the spotlight falls directly on their shoulders.
Northrup would tell you that light is heavier than it may seem.
“It definitely puts a little more weight on my shoulders but once you’re in there you really get the feel for everybody’s intensity,” Northrup said. “Being in a game situation is exciting. I’m happy to be able to fill this role. I feel like I can do it well, especially with another year ahead of me. With more practice, we’ve been working on a lot of stuff and hopefully for the rest of this season we can keep on doing pretty good.”
Bennett also said he feels the pressure.
“I feel like you feel a little more anxious before a game,” said Bennett. “You feel like all of the pressure is on you. If you mess up, it hurts more than it would in a JV game. We’ve been working on a bunch of new things in practice. I think that what we’re working on will work pretty well.”
One factor in Sayre’s season has been an inability to build any rhythm. Sayre has only played back-to-back games once. Including having last week off, tonight’s game against North Penn at Blossburg is just the fourth of the season for the ‘Skins. So the question is what kind of an effect has having an abnormal preseason — and choppy regular season — had?
Bennett stated that it really wasn’t a big deal.
“It comes pretty easy to us,” Bennett said. “We learned it in the beginning of the season but we didn’t run it. Now, it’s all coming back.”
Northrup opined that the program’s consistent evolution helps get the team ready for the next step.
“From the two years that I’ve been here, we do elaborate on our playbook from previous years,” said Northrup. “It’s not too hard to get to know how to run these plays. We work on it a lot in practice. We go through it every day. Hopefully, we can just keep working on it and get exceptional at it.”
Often, backfields will have some lightning and some thunder.
This duo has some of the latter, but also has just enough swerve to make it all work.
“I’d say Jake’s more of an elusive back. He definitely has more movement than I do,” said Northrup. “I’d say that I’m probably a little more of a power back than I am elusive,” adding of his backfield partner, “he still does a great job.”
Bennett concurred, adding, “I move around a lot and second guess a decision.” He added of Northrup, “I’d say he’s a more powerful. He just hits it and goes.”
Tonight, the 1-2 Redskins face off against a North Penn squad that stands at 2-1. The teams have one common opponent in Cowanesque Valley. Sayre won its encounter with the Indians 35-14. North Penn topped C.V. 30-12 last week.
On the season, Sayre has outscored its opponents 57-42 but has a pair of three-point losses. North Penn has a 81-47 points for/points against ratio.
