Boys Basketball
MVP
Scott Woodring (Waverly)
All-Stars
Aaron Lane (Athens)
JJ Babcock (Athens)
Corbin Brown (Sayre)
Aidan Westbrook (Waverly)
Sam Taylor (Tioga)
James Sutherlin (S-VE)
Girls Basketball
MVP
Sidney Tomasso (Waverly)
All-Stars
Kayleigh Miller (Athens)
Haley Barry (Athens)
Caydence Macik (Athens)
Emily Sutryk (Sayre)
Kennedy Westbrook (Waverly)
Olivia Ayres (Tioga)
Wrestling
Wrestler of the Year
Gianni Silvestri (Tioga)
All-Stars
Jake Courtney (Athens)
Kaden Setzer (Athens)
Gavin Bradley (Athens)
Alex West (Athens)
Keegan Braund (Athens)
Brady Worthing (Tioga)
Caden Bellis (Tioga)
Emmett Wood (Tioga)
Mason Welch (Tioga)
Donovan Smith (Tioga)
Ethan Stotler (Waverly)
Gage Tedesco (Waverly)
Jake Bennett (Sayre)
