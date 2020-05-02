Boys Basketball

MVP

Scott Woodring (Waverly)

All-Stars

Aaron Lane (Athens)

JJ Babcock (Athens)

Corbin Brown (Sayre)

Aidan Westbrook (Waverly)

Sam Taylor (Tioga)

James Sutherlin (S-VE)

Girls Basketball

MVP

Sidney Tomasso (Waverly)

All-Stars

Kayleigh Miller (Athens)

Haley Barry (Athens)

Caydence Macik (Athens)

Emily Sutryk (Sayre)

Kennedy Westbrook (Waverly)

Olivia Ayres (Tioga)

Wrestling

Wrestler of the Year

Gianni Silvestri (Tioga)

All-Stars

Jake Courtney (Athens)

Kaden Setzer (Athens)

Gavin Bradley (Athens)

Alex West (Athens)

Keegan Braund (Athens)

Brady Worthing (Tioga)

Caden Bellis (Tioga)

Emmett Wood (Tioga)

Mason Welch (Tioga)

Donovan Smith (Tioga)

Ethan Stotler (Waverly)

Gage Tedesco (Waverly)

Jake Bennett (Sayre)

