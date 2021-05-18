Athens rallies past NP/L in a slugfest

ATHENS —The Wildcats rallied to win a high-scoring matchup in a key NTL showdown 16-14 with NP-Liberty on Monday.
With the win Athens and Wyalusing remain tied with three league losses. The two teams square off at Wyalusing today.
Down 13-9 in the bottom of the fifth, Athens scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to get within two runs.
NP-Liberty added a run in the sixth, but Athens scored five in the bottom of the sixth to win the game.
The sixth-inning rally started with a two-out double by Harley Sullivan.
After an Audrey Hatch RBI single and a Caydence Macik walk, Athens got three-straight hits, as Mallory Mummert had a two-run single. Addy Repsher had an RBI single and Aliyah Butler followed with an RBI double driving in the runs that proved to be the difference in the game.
Sullivan had a single, double and triple, with four runs scored and Hatch had two hits and scored two runs.
Macik had a single, double and triple, three RBI and five runs scored and Mummert had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored.
Butler had two hits and an RBI and Carly Simpson had a hit.
Peyton Chapel had a three-run home run and scored twice for NP-Liberty.
McKenzi Tice had a hit and scored two runs and Mollie Hall had two hits and scored two runs for NP-Liberty.
Hayley Ridge had a hit and scored a run and Megan Spohn scored two runs.
Saige Lehman had a hit and scored two runs and Alexa Kshir had a hit, while Kiersten Mitstifer scored two runs and Hannah Grinnell had a hit and scored a run.
Waverly 22, Watkins Glen 3
The Wolverines got four hits from Sidney Tomasso in the victory on Monday.
Tomasso had a triple among her four hits, driving in two and scoring four runs.
Olivia Robinson had three hits in the game, two of them doubles. Robinson drove in three runs and scored four runs.
Jaydn Babcock had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Audrey Ennis, Alyssa Sindoni, Hali Jenner, Peyton Shaw, Hannah Burgess and Alyvia Daddona had hits for Waverly.
Ennis had an RBI and a run scored and Sindoni had two RBI and two runs scored.
Jenner and Burgess each had two RBI and two runs scored and Shaw and Babcock each had two RBI and scored three runs and Daddona had two RBI and scored a run.
Lourden Benjamin had an RBI for Waverly.
Tomasso went the five innings in the circle, striking out five.
S-VE 3, Tioga 1
It was a scoreless game into the sixth inning, but that’s when both offenses came to life.
Tioga got a run in the top of the sixth, and Spencer answered with three in the bottom half of the inning to get the win.
A one-out, two-run single in the sixth by Hannah Martinez, followed by a two-out RBI single by Taya Sousa gave S-VE the win.
Reagan Sudnikovich had a triple in the game and scored a run for Spencer and Kaitlin Klym had a double.
Christina Beebe, Martinez and Sousa had hits, with all three RBI coming in S-VE’s last inning, as Faith Brenchley, Sudnikovich and Martinez scored runs.
Olivia Ayres, Abby Foley, Austyn Vance and Alissa HIne had hits for Tioga and Foley scored the Tigers run.
Both pitchers had strong days on the mound.
Rhianna Lawrence threw a four-hitter for Spencer, allowing one unearned run, striking out eight.
Kindra Wessels allowed five hits and struck out three for the Tigers.
