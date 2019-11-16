VESTAL — The Central Region state playoff game has not phased Tioga a bit in the last decade. Along with winning eight sectional championships in the past nine years, the Tigers have gone on to win the state quarterfinal match against section three each time. Tioga would go on to do so again this year, 43-20, against Frankfort-Schuyler — which made its first state playoff appearance on Friday night — at Vestal High School.
On the first possession of the night, the Tigers marched all the way down the field from usual contributions by sophomore Emmett Wood and senior quarterback Brady Worthing. A lightning quick possession turned into six points off of an Emmett Wood two-yard touchdown run to take an early lead.
That was where a rare stoppage of play took place at the stadium, as the lights went out. Both teams went to their locker rooms for a brief break, but it didn’t seem to phase Tioga in any measure. The Tigers came right back out and scored again; this time on a 64-yard touchdown by Wood.
It’s only fitting that the offensive line put up arguably their best game of the season when the state playoffs were on the line. “Our push on the front line was huge tonight,” Wood said. “Once they got going, we had huge holes that we were able to capitalize on.”
The offensive line lead the Tigers to one more score before the Maroon Knights were able to capitalize. However, senior Tyler Rosati and the rest of the FS offense were able to hold their own as Rosati scored from four yards out before the half to inch the Maroon Knights closer with a halftime score of 21-6.
After star quarterback Brady Worthing left the game with an injury after the first half, junior Ethan Agan stepped up and delivered impressive drives to keep the Tigers rolling. Two more touchdowns came for Tioga in the third quarter to take a 37-6 lead. Wood and senior David MacWhinnie equally contributed to give their team a big cushion heading into the fourth quarter.
Wood finished the game with 18 carries and 256 rushing yards along with three touchdowns to lead his team once again in the backfield. He was also named MVP of the Central Regional final along with Rosati of FS.
The Tiger defensive line also put on a show as they recorded six sacks with three of them coming on one drive.
“I thought we read our keys well on the defensive line,” said senior defensive end Dom Wood. “We were also quick off the snap and we’re able to get into the backfield a lot.”
“We knew they were going to pass a lot,” said Head Coach Nick Aiello. “I thought our defensive line did a great job of shedding blocks and applying pressure.”
Both teams traded touchdowns back and forth in the fourth quarter, but there was not enough time for FS to mount a comeback. However, Rosati did not end his high school football career without a fight as he tacked on two fourth quarter touchdowns to go along with his three scores in the contest. He also finished the game with 159 total yards.
Tioga has now secured itself a spot in the state semifinal round next weekend. The Tigers will clash against the defending state champions in Clymer/Sherman/Panama. CSP bounced Tioga from the state playoffs last year, but the Tigers feel as if they will be better prepared for next week’s matchup than last year.
“As coaches, the biggest thing will be to look at what they’re doing and see how we can match up against them,” said Aiello. “They’re a great team and they have a lot of great players so we’re going to have to dial something up and take it to them next week.”
Tioga is just one game away from the Carrier Dome for the state championship game but will have a tough task ahead of them next Friday, Nov. 22, at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The semifinal match is set to kick off at 5 p.m., against the Wolfpack of CSP, who beat Batavia Notre Dame 47-14 Friday night in the Western Regional final.
