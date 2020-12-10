Shooting preserves extend your wingshooting season

I didn’t do a lot of bowhunting for whitetails this season in either Pennsylvania or New York, which was just fine with Finn, because that meant we spent more time pursuing pheasants.
We did pretty well, too. Our yellow Lab, at age 5, has evolved into a good hunting dog, with an intensity level befitting just that and a good nose as well. We aided her quest this season with some decent shooting, which always helps. She understands the game, and has a motor that seemingly never runs down.
But invariably, beating the sometimes impenetrable brush for stocked birds on state game land tracts becomes an exercise in futility, as bird numbers dwindle thanks to other hunters and also a laundry list of predators.
So we regularly treat Finn – and let’s be honest, ourselves – to a trip to a shooting preserve, where birds are always available and cover is more conducive to quality wingshooting.
Last month it was a visit to Windy Hill Fowl, located off Route 414 west of Canton in Union Township, Tioga County. In its first full year of operation, the family owned business – Amanda and Travis Pepper and their four kids – is the product of a a lot of blood, sweat and tears. Contracted by the Game Commission three years ago to dismantle a pheasant farm in Cambridge Springs, they salvaged some of the materials and decided to establish a shooting preserve of their own on over 130 acres managed for quality wingshooting opportunities.
Already, the business has taken flight, so to speak, and has everything a quality shooting preserve should offer – quality habitat, flighty birds (pheasants, chukars and bobwhite quail), guides and dogs for visiting hunters who don’t bring their own, and the typical extended season that begins in September and runs through March.
That extended season, a chance to pursue different species, and the availability of guides and dogs for the dogless are just some of the many reasons to visit a shooting preserve.
Over the years we’ve used shooting preserves to kickstart our season, as well as to train a young dog in a controlled setting that helps accelerate the learning curve. We’re planning to do just that in March with a yellow Lab pup that’s entering our lives soon.
Paula and I always feel we owe it to our hunting dogs to keep birds in front of them, and a preserve is the perfect place for that after the stocked areas have run dry. Finn already has a Windy Hill Fowl gift certificate on her Christmas list.
Over the years we’ve also used a preserve to give our old Labs – Magic, Brooks, Hailey, Ben and Maddie – one final hunt in a setting where they can get a quick flush or two and, if the tears in our eyes don’t interfere, one final retrieve.
At the other end of the spectrum, a preserve is ideal to introduce a young or any new hunter to wingshooting. No hunting license is required and it allows for an initial glimpse of the sport in what can be a classroom in the field.
And since there’s no bag limit, you can shoot as many birds as you’re willing to pay for. Beyond paying for the release of initial birds for your hunt, there’s usually a chance to bag others that are out there. Too, Windy Hill Fowl has available birds for sale to take home and plant elsewhere for some hunting and training on your own land.
On this day, temperatures were warm so we shut down Finn after a couple hours. But the outing was a success: Finn showed her stuff and made several flushes, some after lengthy pursuits. She proudly ran down a cockbird cripple, and while Paula and I did miss a couple birds, we hammed and egged it, never missing at the same time and downing four pheasants.
We’ll make a return trip to Windy Hill Fowl (570-673-3320 and also on Facebook). Finn will be carrying her gift certificate and she’ll let our Lab pup join the fun.
Steve Piatt can be reached via email at stevepiatt04@gmail.com
