WAVERLY — Waverly junior Sidney Tomasso was recently named 10th Team All-State in Class B girls basketball by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Tomasso, who plays shooting guard for the Lady Wolverines, averaged 19.8 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists per game this past season. She finished the season with 392 points.
“I was really happy. It’s a huge honor, so I felt really appreciative that I could be recognized,” Tomasso said. “I definitely wanted to be named All-State, so I made sure I was working hard all year, so it was nice to be recognized for that.”
“Sid had a tremendous basketball season,” Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly said. “It has not always been easy to walk in her shoes, but one would never know it. She is a tough kid.”
Tomasso surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in February, and was also named the IAC South large school MVP.
“Getting my 1,000th point was one one of my favorite (moments),’’ she said. “The whole environment in the gym, we had the whole boys team there, and my whole family was there for that game. All my teammates were really happy and supportive.”
Her sister Alex scored her 1,00th point in the 2018-19 season.
“I definitely wanted to get that milestone just like she did,” Tomasso said.
In March, Tomasso was also named Athlete of the Month by the Morning Times.
“I could not have been more proud of her,” Kelly said. “She is a pure joy to coach. She cares about what she does as well as care for the whole of the team.”
In addition to the athletic honor, Tomasso was also named Academic All-State.
“She represents her family, her school, her team and her coach with class,” Kelly said.
Tomasso expressed a great deal of gratitude for her coach.
“I’ve played for Coach Kelly since seventh grade. I’m fortunate to have such a good coach. He and my dad have helped me get to where I am. I’m really thankful for that.”
With the honor Tomasso joined Waverly’s Scott Woodring, who was named First Team All-State last month.
“Scott worked extremely hard this season. He had such a good season,” she said. “I think it’s really cool that both of us got to be on there, and I know we both worked hard.”
Now, Tomasso will set her sights on returning to the All-State squad next season.
“I’m definitely going to work to get on there next year,” she said.
