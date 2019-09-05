SAYRE — Sayre and Troy have had good seasons in recent years.
Troy was 7-5 and a playoff team last season and Sayre rebounded from a 1-3 start to post a 6-5 mark. They’ve also struggled. Troy was 3-7 in 2017 and Sayre was 1-9.
This season both figure to be battling for Northern Tier League division titles and maybe more.
That’s what makes this nonleague matchup so interesting.
Troy took one of the best Class AAA teams in the state to the rack in the first week before falling 42-35. The word is that the Trojans are big and run a power game. It’s been said that the Trojans like to snap the ball at the end of the play clock.
I don’t know how you average 355 yards of offense like that, but Troy has the talent to make it work. Quarterback Dom Ayers has 255 rushing yards and four TDs in the first two games. Running back Damien Landon has 198 yards and Caleb Binford had 105 yards last week against Wellsboro.
Passing is not this team’s forte, but Binford has been a steady target in the early going,
Defensively, the Trojans have been giving up a lot of yards on the ground. Teams are averaging 278 yards a game on the ground and 400 total yards.
That’s a lot, but look at the teams the Trojans have been playing and those numbers don’t seem as bad.
Sayre’s offense is averaging 444 yards a game. After a slow start, the Redskins got it rolling against Bucktail. Down in Towanda, it took a lot longer and the Redskins needed some magic in the last 30 seconds to pull out the win.
If the Redskins start slow tonight, they’ll be down three scores before they know what hit them. And Troy may be too good to give up that kind of a lead.
Isaiah Firestine and Brayden Horton each have a 100-plus-yard rushing game this season, but the Redskins’ passing game is really tough to contain. Ethan Miller, Corbin Brown, Zach Watkins and all of the backs can pick it and know what to do with it after the catch.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Redskins need to be able to force Troy to throw. If you don’t stop Troy’s running game, they’ll grind on you all night long.
Then again, if Troy has trouble with Sayre’s balance, the Redskins will be showing the Trojans their tail lights all night long.
This game features a contrast in styles and pace. Troy wants to play what used to be called “Ground Chuck” for Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll’s running game-based offense.
Sayre prefers to play fast. When the play ends, get on the ball and go.
One of those will prevail tonight.
