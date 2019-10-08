WYALUSING — Athens’ male cross country team picked up its first NTL championship since 1997 Tuesday by going 1-1 against Wellsboro and Wyalusing.
The result gave the Wildcats the NTL Large School title.
Boys
Wyalusing 15, Wellsboro 42
Athens 15, Wellsboro 49
Wyalusing 19, Athens 36
Wyalusing sent the first four runners across the finish line, but Athens had six of the next seven to secure the division title.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was TJ Toscano with a time of 18 minutes, 43 seconds that was good for fifth overall.
Following Tocano in order were Kyle Anthony in 19:22; Matt Gorsline in 19:29 and Connor Dahl, eighth in 19:38. Nate Prickett took 10th overall in 20:42, three seconds ahead of teammate Brendon Jones.
Girls
Wyalusing 26, Wellsboro 29
Wellsboro 15, Athens 50
Wyalusing 15, Athens 50
Playing without a full deck, so to speak, Athens’ understaffed Lady Wildcats were swept by Wellsboro and Wyalusing with matching 15-50 scores.
Athens’ Emma Bronson placed fourth overall with a time of 23:24 and teammate Raven McCarty-Gardner was 14th with a time of 33:52.
Junior high
Girls
Athens took the first five places in the junior high meet.
Sara Bronson was first in 12:50 and she was followed across the line by Thea Bentley in 13:24; Cailyn Conklin in 13:26; Janae Harkins in 13:30; and Emily Henderson in 13:50.
Boys
Zach Earls led Athens by placing sixth in 13:51.
Aiden Oldroyd and Pierce Oldroyd took ninth and 10th, respectively, with a time of 14:16 and 14:22.
Also running for the Wildcats were Ryan Gorman, 13th in 15:43 and Gehrig Thurston, 15th in 17:04.
Sayre swept by Mansfield, Sullivan County
Boys
Mansfield 15, Sayre 50
Sullivan County 15, Sayre 50
Mansfield 15, Sullivan County 45
MANSFIELD — Logan Goodreau led Sayre’s undermanned team with an eighth-place finish with a time of 21:43. Also for Sayre, Nate Romano was ninth in 22:07 and Jacob Henry took 11th in 22:32.
Girls
Mansfield 15, Sayre 50
Sullivan County 15, Sayre 50
Mansfield 18, Sullivan County 42
Were it not for a slim roster, Sayre may have made hay Tuesday.
The Redskins’ Kayle Hughey won the meet with a time of 21:20 and teammate Lucy Coller was fourth in 23:08.
Sayre’s other runner, Corey Ault, took 11th in 26:46.
