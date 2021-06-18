CANTON'S REAGAN KELLEY
School: Canton

Athlete: Reagan Kelley

Sports: Soccer, Cross Country,

Basketball, Track

Letters earned: Two years Cross Country; four years Basketball; four years Track

Awards: Warrior Award; second team

All-Star in basketball

Class rank/GPA: Eighth out of 69/4.0

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Soccer districts; three years Basketball districts; three years

Track and field districts.

Academic awards/honors: First Honor Roll; National Honor Society.

Community service: Giving Tree;

Operation Christmas Child

Community awards/accolades:

4-H- Master Fitter; Master Showman;

Best in Show

Future plans: I plan to attend Mansfield University for environmental science.

Athletic Director: Bob Rockwell

Principal: Donnie Jacopetti

Parents: Curtis and Tresa Kelley

