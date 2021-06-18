CANTON'S REAGAN KELLEY

School: Canton
Athlete: Reagan Kelley
Sports: Soccer, Cross Country,
Basketball, Track
Letters earned: Two years Cross Country; four years Basketball; four years Track
Awards: Warrior Award; second team
All-Star in basketball
Class rank/GPA: Eighth out of 69/4.0
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Soccer districts; three years Basketball districts; three years
Track and field districts.
Academic awards/honors: First Honor Roll; National Honor Society.
Community service: Giving Tree;
Operation Christmas Child
Community awards/accolades:
4-H- Master Fitter; Master Showman;
Best in Show
Future plans: I plan to attend Mansfield University for environmental science.
Athletic Director: Bob Rockwell
Principal: Donnie Jacopetti
Parents: Curtis and Tresa Kelley
