For the very first time since we moved to Alba in l982, we have two deer eating whatever they can find in our backyard and visiting our neighbors and eating their bushes.
The adult doe arrived New Year’s Eve so Linda Marie has named her “Evie.” Some days later a smaller deer; possibly her fawn from last spring arrived. Linda named this deer “Evette.” We have had a lot of fun watching these deer.
December 16th, two months ago this week got 34 inches of snow. Prior to the snow, the grass was as green as in autumn. That has helped these starving deer somewhat if they can dig down through the snow to the grass.
The first target in our backyard was the sunflower seed bird feeder. It was emptied each night. I finally fixed that by raising the feeder a full 12 inches. No deer feeding from it for the last two nights. In addition to eating sunflower seeds, the deer are browsing on all types of bushes in our and neighbors yards. It is interesting to observe. Now the birds arriving early each day have their food.
Upon some advice from a lady and her husband who feed deer on their very rural property, we bought 25 pounds of horse feed from Rockwell’s Mill in Canton. It is a mixture of oats, wheat and other grains flavored with molasses. We put about 3 pounds of the feed in about four locations on our property late each afternoon. The deer love it. Linda also puts out some apples.
Normally deer are quite shy and avoid humans. Yet, Evie comes readily each late afternoon when I spread the horse feed. She is not afraid. On Sunday, while I spread the feed, she came within 20 feet of me. When we travel from our garage onto our back porch, she simply lifts her head.
We have delighted in watching antics of these deer. However, we are well aware that they are only here this winter because of the heavy snow cover and the lack of mast crops such as acorns and beechnuts. When the snow cover retreats, so will our deer feeding.
Get out and enjoy all the things in nature that God gives to us each day.
