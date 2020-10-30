TURBOTVILLE — Sayre senior Carrie Claypool missed a spot in the PIAA Cross Country Championships by a second. One second.
Bunched near the front the entire race, Claypool and Wyalusing sophomore Kayla Beebe crossed the line in 21:49, just a second off the final qualifying spot occupied by Mount Carmel senior Caroline Fletcher (21:48) in Thursday’s race, staged in a steady rain at Warrior Run High School in Turbotville.
Claypool perservered through a steady rain, muddy course, and slogged it out in a talented field.
“It was a little muddy, the rain we’re used to,” she said. “It was my best time of the year.
The 5K course was moved from Bloomsburg University to Warrior Run High School due to COVID-19 restrictions at the university and the runners weren’t able to do a run-through on the mostly flat course. Claypool had a plan in mind, though.
“I was going to try to stick with the lead group of girls,” she said. “I did what I had to do. I’m happy with my time, maybe not my place.”
Wyalusing edged Southern Columbia for the team championships. This year, PIAA took only the top team, rather than its typical two, and only the top-five placewinners (excluding members of the winning team).
Also for Sayre, Corey Ault finished in 27:50 (37th) and Deborah Shikanga in 31:30 (44th).
Wyalusing won the team race and a trip to states. Southern Columbia was second, Troy third, Towanda fourth, Northeast Bradford fifth and Canton sixth.
In the girls 2A race, won for the fourth time by Lauren Trapani, of Warrior Run, Athens’ Emma Bronson took 20th (21:03), Thea Bentley 40th (22:55) and Cailyn Conklin 70th (25:47).
On the boys side, Athens had three finishers in the top 50 of the Class 2A race, won by Jacob Hess, of Lewisburg. Justin Lynch finished in 17:46 (32nd), Nate Prickitt in 19:37 (38th) and Sander Bertsch in 19:50 (45th).
