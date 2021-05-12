WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines tennis squad rolled to a clean sweep over the Union Springs Wolves, winning 5-0. The win for the home squad included four from singles matches and one from a doubles match to add another win to Waverly’s tally in the spring 2021 season.
Collin Keefer, Preston Tompkins, Maddy Goodwin and Sheldon Huddleston were among the singles winners for the Wolverines.
Keefer defeated Ryan Hubba of Union Springs in dominating fashion with wins in two sets of 6-2 and 6-1.
Tompkins took down Colin Park in a more contested singles match, winning the sets 6-4 and 7-5. Huddleston won his sets by scores of 6-4 and 6-1, while Maddy Goodwin took down her opponent 6-1 and 6-3.
Rachel Shambo and Ashlen Croft were the lone doubles winners for the Wolverines as they worked together to clip Jenna Clark and Reagan Lawton of the Wolves, 6-3 and 6-1.
Coming off another victory, the Waverly tennis team will return to the court tomorrow at 5 p.m. when they will take a road trip up north to face Trumansburg.
