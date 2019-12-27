WAVERLY — With big dogs such as Corning, Horseheads, Maine-Endwell, Union-Endicott and Elmira in town on Saturday for the Wolverine Invite, along with Vestal and Chenango Valley, it might seem counterintuitive to see Waverly swimmers near the top of the seeds.
When the seeds came out on Thursday, though, 14 Waverly swimmers and teams were seeded in the top eight.
Leading the Wolverines’ charge, of course, is Mike Atanasoff who is seeded first in the 50 free and second in the 100 free.
Kaden Wheeler is seeded third in the 100 back and fourth in the 100 butterfly
Ryan Bennett also has two top-five seedings with a fourth in the 50 free and a fifth in the 100 free.
Collin Keefer has a pair of top-eight seeds, adding a seventh in the 200 individual medley to a fifth in the 500 free.
In addition, Gage Streeter is seeded fifth in diving, Oscar Williams is seeded sixth in the 500 free and Josh Lee is seventh in the 100 back.
Finally, all three of Waverly’s relay teams are seeded fourth in their respective races.
Streeter and teammate Jerrell Sackett will be the first Wolverines to compete as diving begins at 9 a.m.
Swimming will begin at 2 p.m.
