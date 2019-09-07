ENDICOTT — Waverly head coach Jason Miller confirmed that conditioning is a part of the Wolverines’ game plan.
“That’s been our goal. These guys are big kids and we want to around them. We want to out-condition them and out-compete them,” Miller said on Friday night.
Mission accomplished for Waverly in Week 1.
The Wolverines held off a strong Union-Endicott team on opening night as they picked up an impressive 23-22 victory on the road.
Waverly capitalized on Union-Endicott mistakes to take a 9-8 lead into halftime.
Union-Endicott’s long snapper snapped the ball over the punter’s head and through the end zone to give Waverly a safety and a 2-0 lead in the first quarter. On the ensuing drive, Waverly capitalized on good starting field position and drove 39 yards on six plays to score a touchdown as Thomas Price found the end zone and Ethan Stotler nailed the extra point to extend their lead to 9-0.
Not to be outdone, U-E drove 65 yards on nine plays on their next possession. They capped the drive with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Both teams were scoreless in the second, Waverly went into the half with a 9-8 lead.
Both offenses continued to struggle in the third quarter. However, at the end of the quarter, Union-Endicott’s defense was able to force and recover a Waverly fumble. Two plays later, U-E quarterback Zachary Pilarcek teamed with Travis Daly for a 45-yard touchdown pass and the Tigers had their first lead of the game 16-9.
Waverly’s conditioning and offensive changes began to pay dividends in the fourth quarter. Starting quarterback Joe Tomasso, who is just an eighth grader, hit clutch passes. Jalen McCarty scored on a 20-yard pass from Tomasso.
The two teamed up again on Waverly’s next possession. This time Tomasso hit McCarty for a 62-yard touchdown. McCarty’s touchdowns, combined with extra points from Alex Gadow, gave the Wolverines a 23-16 lead with 4:23 left on the clock.
Union-Endicott answered with a 68-yard scoring drive but were unable to convert the two-point conversion. Waverly held a 23-22 lead with 2:33 remaining.
Waverly’s offense was unable to get the first down necessary to run out the clock on the following possession. The Wolverines turned the ball over on downs at the U-E 45 yard line with 1:15 left on the clock and a one-point lead.
The Wolverine defense extinguished any U-E hopes for a last-minute comeback by forcing a fumble which was recovered by Ethan Stotler.
The Waverly offense kneeled for one last play and the clock expired with Waverly leaving with a 23-22 victory.
Offensively, Nate Delill led the rushing attack for the Wolverines with 13 carries for 45 yards. Tomasso finished with 12 completions for 181 and 2 touchdowns. Both touchdowns were to Jalen McCarty who had 3 receptions for 113 yards.
