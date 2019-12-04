TRUMANSBURG – With the score knotted at 45-45 through three quarters, Spencer-Van Etten took control in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 62-50 win over Trumansburg Tuesday night.

Once ahead, the Panthers nailed 11 of 13 fourth-quarter free throws to seal the win.

Matt Byrne — who also had five rebounds, four steals and four assists — netted eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the process.

Perhaps more impressive on the part of S-VE was holding Capers and Johnson, who netted 18 and 17 points, respectively, to a total of five fourth-quarter points on two made baskets.

Merrick added 16 points to a balanced effort for the Panthers. James Sutherlin added 13 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two assists; Brock had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Whitmarsh grabbed four rebounds.

