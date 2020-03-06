HERSHEY — The Northern Tier League will have one state finalist — and the league has also produced what is undoubtedly the story of the 2020 PIAA Wrestling Championships.
Returning state champion Sheldon Seymour from Troy will be competing for another championship today after picking up a pair of wins on Friday.
Seymour will be one of four medalists from the NTL, including Canton’s Timmy Ward.
Ward will wrestle for fifth-place today as he wraps up an incredible comeback season. The Canton junior battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year after being diagnosed in November of 2018 — and now he will be a PIAA medal winner.
Ward took down Hamburg’s Brant Mason by a 6-3 score in his opening match on Friday, which put him in the “blood round” with a state medal on the line.
In the “blood round” match, Ward used an escape and a takedown in the third to secure a 3-0 win and earn his first state medal.
“The weight just fell off my shoulders. It felt amazing to do it with my teammates here, my friends, my family — it’s just amazing to be able to do that,” Ward said on the state medal clinching victory.
Ward would then go on to beat Reynold’s Cole Toy in the next round, which guaranteed him at least a sixth-place finish.
It almost looked like Ward would take a loss in that match as with time winding down in the first, Ward brought Toy back down to the mat, but Toy’s head and neck area would hit first. The Reynolds wrestler took injury time, but was allowed to continue.
Toy was awarded a point for the slam, but Ward rallied with a reversal and takedown to take a 4-2 win.
“I was nervous. Obviously, you don’t want to hurt someone like that, and I’m just happy he’s good and he was able to wrestle the rest of the match,” Ward said.
Ward suffered a 6-0 loss to Freedom Area’s Trent Schultheis in the next round.
The Canton junior will face Southern Columbia’s Cade Linn in the fifth-place match today.
Seymour, who won his quarterfinal match by a 3-0 score, would pick up a 7-4 win over Eisenhower’s Logan Jaquay in the 120-pound semifinals on Friday night.
“I was feeling pretty good. In that second period, I made a couple mistakes, gave up that takedown but in the end I came out on top,” Seymour said of his semifinals match.
Seymour won his title at 106 pounds last year, but moved up two weights this season even though he could have easily made 113.
One reason why he decided to go up two weights was to be in better position when he heads to Lehigh next year.
“I didn’t want to cut weight this year, and I was talking to Lehigh a lot and they wanted me to go 120, so I was going to listen to them and my high school coach was OK with it and it worked out in the end, I’m back in the state finals,” Seymour said.
Seymour is excited to be back in the finals as he looks to close out his high school career on top.
“I mean this is my last match of my high school career, so I want to go out with a bang,” Seymour said.
Seymour will face Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels in the 120-pound final today. Wrestling beings at 2 p.m. in the Giant Center.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Ward’s journey to a state medal in Monday’s Morning Times.
