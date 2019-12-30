Shooting lifts Sayre over Towanda in VCT consi

SAYRE — On Friday night, both the Sayre Redskins and the Towanda Black Knights opened up on the boy’s side of the annual Valley Christmas Tournament. In the first round matchups, both teams were unable to make stops defensively as both teams lost by 15 points or more. Waverly was able to take down Towanda and Athens took care of Sayre.
However, on Saturday, Towanda and Sayre made sure that there would be no defensive struggle as the two teams combined for 137 points in the boys’ consolation game. Just a few late stops flipped into points made all the difference as the Redskins were able to come away with the 73-64 win.
“Once we start building on a lead, we have to continue capitalizing on it,” said Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw, “We were able to do that in the fourth quarter after we let them back in it a few times.”
The Redskins came out of the gates with eight field goals in the first eight minutes to secure themselves a 19-14 lead at the end of one while using steals on the defensive end to aid an offensive spark. Three players were able to score five points in the first quarter alone.
That was when the Redskin offense started to slow down allowing the Black Knights to get back in the game. Junior Connor Young was the only means of offensive production as he contributed 10 of the 12 Sayre second quarter points to go along with his 12 total points. The 17-12 quarter brought the contest to a tie at the end of the half.
The balance was restored for the Sayre offense as seven players got on the board in the third, but it was the defense that allowed Sayre to take a three point lead with one quarter remaining in the VCT consolation game. That offensive surge would carry through as momentum throughout the final period.
Through the entirety of the game, Sayre searched for one phase of the game to lift themselves over the Black Knights. That surge came from the free throw line as 14 of their 22 fourth-quarter points came from the line allowing them to culminate a nine point lead that would lead to a final score of 73-64.
Junior Matt Lane led the Redskins in points with 19 while adding four threes. Sophomore Nate Parker led Towanda with 17 points as senior Tanner Kunkle added 16.
With the victory, the Sayre Redskins take third place in the annual tournament while moving to 4-4 on the season. They will be back in action on Jan. 8, against Wellsboro while the next time out,Towanda will take on North-Penn Liberty.
“We have to make sure we can get our five guys in the game, and then we can get the rest of the team to follow,” said Shaw. “Just giving everyone buy into the team philosophy is what we need.”
