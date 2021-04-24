Athens rolls over Sayre

SAYRE — Athens had the softball bats singing, racking up 14 hits on the way to an 18-0 NTL win over Sayre Friday.
Ashlyn VanFleet had two singles, a triple, three runs and three RBI for Athens.
Allyah Butler and Mallory Muniment added two hits and two RBI with Mummert also adding two runs.
Audrey Hatch had one hit but accounted for five RBI and scored three runs.
Also for Athens, Harley Sullivan had a hit and three runs; Allie Thomas had a single and a run; Carlie Simpson added a single, two runs and an RBI; Addy Repsher had a single, a run and an RBI; and Macie Coyle finished with a hit, two runs and one RBI.
Butler went the distance for Athens, allowing four hits in a 41-pitch outing.
Maisie Smith, Hailey McCaig, Lizzy Shaw and Olivia Corbin were credited with hits for Sayre. Allyssa Murielle and Corbin stared pitching duties for Sayre.
