Waverly girls; Tioga boys win IAC titles
Waverly’s Lady Wolverines won the team title at the IAC Championships. Above from left are Victoria Houseknecht; Rachel Houseknecht; Haley Kittle; Serenity Clark; Sage Garrrison; and Shantilly Decker.

WAVERLY — There were plenty of local winners to go around at Saturday’s Interscholastic Athletic Conference bowling championships.

Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool had a day for the ages; Tioga’s boys placed three in the top four win the team title; Waverley’s girls bowling team won the team title after placing three in the top five; and Waverley’s Rachel Houseknecht won the individual title.

Vanderpool tucked a 276 between a pair of 279s to end up with an IAC record 834 to win the individual championship and lead Waverly to a third-place finish.

Tioga was the team champ for the guys as Kolton Pond was second with a 696 that would have won most years, Rocco Fariello was third with a 690 — which also would have won most years and Dylan Slater was fourth with a 674.

Gage Cain added a 584 and Nick Slater roles a 543 for Tioga, which won the team title with a 3,187.

Pond had a 246 in his second game and a 258 in his third; Fariello topped 200 in all three games with a 223-223-244 set; Dylan Slater opened with a 205 and finished with a 276; and Cain had a 233 in the middle of his series.

Waverley’s boys wound up third on the day with a 2,957 and Candor was second with a 2,968

Matt Mauersberg rolled a 585 for Waverly with a 203 in the middle; Richard Stevens had a 200 to start his 529. Also for Waverly, Ashton Pritchard had a 488, Thomas Morley rolled a 479 and Landyn Gunderson had a 478.

Rachel Houseknecht led Waverly’s girls with a 576 to take the individual championship as the Lady Wolverines won the team title with a 2,479. Sister Victoria Houseknecht nipped Candor’s Mya March on a tiebreaker for second with a 538. Chantilly Decker rolled a 486 for fifth, Haley Kittle finished with a 419 and Gage Garrison matched Waverly teammate Serenity Clark with a 406 each.

Rachel Houseknecht had a 203 in the middle game and finished with a 206; Vicoria Houseknecht had a 205 and a 182 in her last two games; and Decker rolled a 181 and a 179 to finish out her day

Led by BobbiJo Tarbox’s 403, Tioga’s ladies came home fifth with a team total of 1,873.

Also for Tioga, Chloe Gillett had a 373; Jamie Card rolled a 355; Alex Creller finished with a 351; Destini Sweet ended her day with a 335 and Cassie Birney wound up with a 330.

