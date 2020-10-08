ATHENS — The Canton and Athens football squads were supposed to knock heads in the second week of the season. That Sept. 18 contest was a COVID-19 casualty as have been Canton’s last three of games.
As of Monday, though, after missing its last four games — including a game scheduled Friday night with Wyalusing that would have been just a couple of days too early — the Warriors are cleared to resume competition. Athens was set to have a bye week but is happy to have the chance to play Canton on Monday night.
“They’re just excited. They’re happy to play,” said Athens Head Coach Jack Young. “I remind them frequently what the alternative is and that’s sitting at home not doing anything. I think kids are happy right now to be in school, to go to practice every day and to have the chance to compete. We’ve had a goofy month for sure, but I think the guys are excited about every opportunity they can get to compete.”
Young said that both teams will face challenges.
“They’re going to be fresh. They’re going to be hungry, I’m sure. They’re a good football team. They’re going to have a lot of film on us. We don’t have anything more on them that we had when the first time we were going to play them.
“They won’t have any live action for almost a month, so there will be challenges both ways, but I’m sure Coach (Tyler) Sechrist will bring their guys over and they’ll be ready to go.”
Athens was in first place in the district before being passed over by Montoursville in the latest District 4 playoff standings. Playing a game against a good team could help the Wildcats’ standing. But only on one condition.
“First of all, you only help yourselves in the standings when you win so that’s the ultimate goal. Typically, the playoffs are the prizes. That’s the bonus you get and that’s what you work for. Right now, we’re just going one day at a time and every chance we get to compete, our goal is to be in the best position we can be in to compete.”
The contest, originally set for Sept. 18 at Canton, will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Athens’ Alumni Stadium. The Morning Times will be live streaming that game.
