SAYRE — The Redskins got off to slow start, but once they got on a roll they were like a runaway locomotive. Sayre forced five turnovers and recovered a muffed punt to fuel a 67-6 win over Bucktail Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Bucks put six points on the board the first time they had the ball. Two plays after losing 20 yards on a bad snap to open the game, the Bucks opened a hole for Gage Sutliff, who rambled for 43 yards. Three plays later, quarterback Dylan Cross ran in from two yards out.
“Defensively, after that first drive we settled down, started gang tackling and stripping at the ball,” said Sayre Head Coach Kevin Gorman. “We got some fumble recoveries and interceptions. Special teams had some fumble recoveries.”
Senior Isaiah Firestine had another take.
“We weren’t expecting that. That was a little bit embarrassing,” said Firestine. “We can’t let that happen. We need to go out and have some confidence and energy.”
From there on, Sayre’s offensive and defensive lines began to dominate the game.
After an exchange of turnovers — Sayre’s on downs on a bad snap from the Bucks’ 7-yard line — the Redskins’ roll started.
Two plays after Firestine fell on a Bucktail fumble, Brayden Horton hit Ethan Miller for a 24-yard touchdown strike. One play after Zack Garrity fell on a muffed punt, the same pair connected from 12-yards out the next time Sayre had the ball.
Bucktail put the ball on the grass again, and Jared Giggee came up with it. Brayden Horton hit cousin Luke Horton from 15-yards out on the first snap and the final play of a first quarter that ended with Sayre up 20-6.
In the second quarter, Brayden Horton scored on a 54-yard run and hit Pat Casterline with a 14-yard touchdown pass.
Sayre had to punt on its first possession of the second half, but a short Bucks punt and a 10-yard return by Corbin Brown set Sayre up at Bucktail’s 17-yard line. Two plays later Firestine ran in from 13 yards out.
The next two times Bucktail attempted a pass, Sayre defenders caught them. Firestine got the first pick and scored from a yard out two plays later. Dom Fabbri hauled in the second, and David Northrup scored from six yards out eight plays later.
Luke Horton, under center from late in the third quarter, had a role in Sayre’s last two scores, connecting with Tavone McClenny from 18 yards out and turning a bad punt snap into a 49-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring.
Brayden Horton connected on 12 of 22 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns and Firestine finished with 15 carries for 128 yards and two scores.
Sutliff finished with 92 yards on 17 runs with 49 of those coming on his last 16 totes.
Sayre heads south Friday night for a 7 p.m. non-league contest against Towanda, which dropped a 40-0 decision to Canton Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.