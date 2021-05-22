ELMIRA — Notre Dame eighth grader Jackson Potter had his best round of the season and was medalist with a 43 in his team’s match with Waverly at Mark Twain Golf Course. Potter’s teammate Nate Murray was next with a 48.
One would think that having the best two scores of the day in a sport where the best four-man total wins should be an indicator of a winning match.
One would be wrong.
Waverly’s balance won the day Friday as the Wolverines nipped Notre Dame’s boys 216-217.
All four Waverly scorers finished in the 50s led by Davis Croft with a 51. Jack Knight and Aidan Westbrook each carded a 53 and Hunter Elston scored with a 59.
Waverly was able to toss out the 63 Liam Traub had and Declan Murphy’s 65.
Notre Dame’s other two scorers — Jacob Steed and Cody Gonzalez — each had a 63.
Caleb Whits also had a 63 for Notre Dame and Kathryn Gough carded a 65. Neither score factored into the final team tally.
Waverly, now 6-2, will travel to Trumansburg on Tuesday for a 5:30 tee time.
Girls Golf
Horseheads 195, Waverly 242
HORSEHEADS — Waverly’s youthful squad has taken its share of lumps this season and Friday night added to the learning curve.
Horseheads had three players shoot rounds in the 40s to come in under 200 as a team.
Brooke Motte was medalist with a 43, and teammates Olivia Hatch and Ava Pairbrother carded rounds of 44 and 46, respectively. The Blue Raiders could count wither the 62 of Delaney Cook or Kaitlyn Slavin’s 62. Maddy Weingand finished with a 67.
Haley Kittle led the way for Waverly with a 52 and Lauryn Delill carded a 57. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Breanne Robinson with a 66 and Addison Hunt, who had a 67.
Waverly’s schedule shows the Lady Wolverines playing Johnson City at Endwell Greens at 4 p.m. on Monday.
