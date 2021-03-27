WAVERLY — Waverly’s Hali Jenner was poised to have a breakout softball season in 2020.
Then came the pandemic.
That didn’t stop the Waverly senior standout from working on her game and her future. A lot of work on her own took care of the former and a visit to the campus of Brockport State took care of the latter.
“I visited the campus last year and I just loved it,” she said. “The college coach reached out to me and when I went there I knew it was the college (for me).”
Jenner said she wants to be a nurse practitioner and plans to study nursing for four years at Brockport.
In spite of missing an entire season, Jenner’s stats make it easy to see why a college program would seek her out. In her two full seasons, the team has gone 32-8. In those 40 games she averaged a hit game, a run per game and a run batted in per game. Her batting average is .307 with a .353 on-base percentage.
Good numbers, but how did she get them?
“My freshman year, I had a pretty solid year. I didn’t start to begin with, but I worked hard and earned my starting spot,” she stated. “Then my sophomore year, I started at second base and I’ve just worked hard ever since.”
That hard work has continued through what would have been her junior season and is still in progress.
“After having last year off I stayed at home, worked in the garage, and pitched all the time,” Jenner said. “I never gave up and hoped for the best to get my season back.”
“She’s one of the better players in the area and one you’re lucky as a coach to have on your team,” said her high school coach Brian Wendela. “She’s going to do very well. Apparently she’s been working very hard on her pitching. She’s going to be doing some pitching at the next level. She has a lot to offer for those guys.”
Wendela knows that the path won’t be easy.
“Like any high school athlete, I think they have to pick up the speed of the game. At the next level it’s always a little quicker, a little faster, a little stronger. She’ll probably dip into weight training for the first time in her life.”
Jenner also knows she has work to do.
“Definitely (I’ll be) pitching every day and hitting every day,” she said. “I definitely have to get outside when the weather is warmer to get some ground balls and pop flies.”
But for now, she’ll spend one more season, truncated as it will be, at Waverly and Wendela is happy to have her.
“We’re super excited about her putting her name into the Waverly books starting last year even,” said Wendela. “She missed a key season and that was going to be her breakout season but we’re excited we get to do it this year. She’s definitely going to leave her name in the books before she walks off the property. She’s been working inside with pitching coaches. She’d been doing her own work and that’s what it takes too get to the next level.”
