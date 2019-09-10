NEWARK VALLEY — Up 2-1 at the half, Waverly’s girls’ soccer squad kept the pedal to the metal in the second half to come away with a 4-1 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win Monday afternoon.
Newark Valley led 1-0 early, but with 29:06 left in the first half, Lea VanAllen took a pass from Sadie VanAllen and put the ball in the back of the net.
With 13:03 left in the first half, Melina Ortiz converted a Sadie VanAllen pass into a goal for a 2-1 lead.
Much of the second half was scoreless. Then with 14:01 left to play, Gabby Picco took an Ortiz pass and scored an insurance goal.
Finally, the VanAllen connection worked again when Lea VanAllen scored off a feed from Sadie VanAllen with 8:35 to play.
“Lea and Sadie VanAllen worked very well up top,”said Waverly Coach Tara Hogan. “Sadie had three assists tonight. This just goes to show how hard she worked to provide opportunities for other girls. Cora Smith was tested again today and did well with holding the defensive line with Bella Romano and Tessa Petlock. Melina tried her hand at sweeper today and did well. She seems to have a more natural instinct to hang back and help out the defense. This group of girls works well with this formation. Hayleigh Moran and Paige Robinson both worked hard to hold down the outside of the field. Paige is fun to watch. She’s not afraid to get in the action and does well with holding her own even as an eighth grader. The second half was cleaner for us, but we still have a lot to work on.”
Each team took seven shots in the first half, but Waverly kept the pressure on to finish with 14 shots to Newark Valley’s nine.
Kaitlyn Clark had nine saves for Waverly, which held a 2-1 edge in corner kicks.
Waverly will visit Odessa-Montour at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga 0
TIOGA CENTER — Visiting Odessa-Montour took a 1-0 halftime lead and then turned on the afterburners in the second half.
Hannah Nolan scored early in the first half for O-M.
After Autumn Garrison scored at the 26:15 mark of the second half off a feed from Tori Brewster, Nolan added goals at the 24:12 and 22:05 marks to end the scoring.
“It was our first home game,” noted Tioga Coach Jim Walsh. “A lot of the girls were a little nervous to start which showed in the first two minutes when O-M scored at the 38:20 mark of the first half. We simply got caught flat footed not moving or communicating. After that, the girls caught fire and battled the rest of the half. Down only 1-0 at half we were in the game.”
Then things took a turn for the worse for the Lady Tigers.
“Unfortunately disaster struck early in the second half when our starting left forward Rachel Feeko went down with what may be a season ending knee injury,” said Walsh. “Odessa took advantage of our situation scoring three goals just minutes apart until I was able to slide Eve Wood back at the right fullback slot.
“Rookie Goalie Gabrielle Foley played her best game of the season, stopping 22 shots including some rapid fire rebound shots.”
But on the offensive side, the Tigers couldn’t find a rhythm.
“Offensively we could not find the net against returning first team league all-star, senior Grack Vondracek, who is equal to two defenders back there,” said Walsh of the O-M goalie.
