HORSEHEADS — The Waverly Lady Wolverines stayed hot over the weekend as they picked up a 59-53 win over Horeseheads on Saturday.
The Wolverines (3-0) led by five at the half, and stretched the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, before Horseheads fought back.
The Blue Raiders were within three, but a missed 3-pointer and 5-for-6 free throw shooting by Sidney Tomasso in the final quarter helped Waverly seal the win.
“It feels really nice,” Tomasso said. “I think our team, for the amount of time we had to get ready, we have been playing really well and making sure we are all playing together and working hard. So, I’m glad we got this win.”
Tomasso had 23 points to lead Waverly and Gabby Picco finished with a career-high 19 points.
Kennedy Westbrook had 10 points for the Wolverines and Peyton Shaw had three points, while Paige Robinson had two points.
Maddie Johnson led Horseheads with 10 points and Jenna Granger and Emma Romanski had nine points each.
With no postseason this year, games against bigger schools like Horseheads become playoff-type games.
“I am just glad we are being able to play,” Tomasso said. “It sucks we can’t have sectionals and IAC’s so we are working hard to get these game wins, it’s big for me.”
It was fun for the Wolverines to be in a big game.
“It was super exciting today and definitely a little stressful because we haven’t played this tough of a game since last year, but we pulled it together and did well,” Tomasso said.
