WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team has made 28 three pointers in the last two games, extending the teams win streak to three after an 86-15 victory over Newark Valley on Wednesday night.
Four Wolverines reached double digits in points and six other players worked their way onto the scoresheet as well.
Davis Croft scored 15 points, Joe Tomasso and Ryan Lambert scored 14 points each and Aidan Westrbook scored 12. Fresh off breaking the school record, shooting 15 three pointers against Tioga the night before, Waverly scored 13 against Newark Valley.
“I know this team is very capable of shooting the three point shot well; I see it every day in practice,” Waverly head coach Lou Judson said. “However, I know that if we are playing against a physical man to man team we may struggle to get our shots off in those situations.”
Croft found his rhythm in the second quarter hitting three straight from beyond the arc; including a buzzer beater to end the quarter. Rightfully hungry for fan interaction, Croft couldn’t help but turn to the JV players in the crowd and celebrate his hot streak.
“With Davis I like his ability to be coached. He is willing to learn and wants to learn and you can do a lot with a player like that,” Judosn said. “He is shooting the ball really well and I think most of them aren’t hitting the rim right now.”
On the other side of the ball Aidan Westbrook was a force to be reckoned with, causing havoc on defense and has fully embraced his role as the heartbeat of the Wolverine defense.
“When Aidan starts to get steals and deflections, it fuels everyone else,” Judson said. “He is one of our emotional leaders and a captain this year. I am very pleased with how he is playing these last couple of games and once he gets going he is a tough player to face.”
Newark Valley did not receive any help in external circumstances. The Cardinals recently got out of a 10-day quarantine and had to face Waverly on the back half of a back to back.
It is tough under normal circumstances to compete at the same blistering pace the Wolverines do, but that issue was only compounded in the game on Wednesday night.
Waverly jumped out to a 26-5 after the first quarter and never looked back. Next up for Waverly is a rematch against Horseheads tonight on the road at 8 p.m.
In the prior matchup between the two teams, Waverly suffered its only defeat of the season, losing 65-49.
“Our offense is fueled by our defense and we are shooting the ball extremely well right now, but obviously I think that has something to do with our opponent and I am curious as to how we do against Horseheads (Thursday) night,” Judson said.
