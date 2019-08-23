WAVERLY — There are various thoughts and theories on the best way for an athlete to excel. There’s the specialization camp that feels the best way for an athlete to progress in a sport is to participate in that sport alone.
There’s a larger body of coaches and players who see greater value in playing the field — all fields and courts — in order to be a more well-rounded athlete.
Waverly is one of the local school districts that encourages athletes to follow the seasons. The Wolverines football team has a number of multi-sport athletes who will move from football to basketball or wrestling and ultimately baseball or track.
At least two of the Wolverines seniors have made following the seasons and going from sport to sport the norm for at least the last decade.
Scott Woodring and Jalen McCarty are expected to be key cogs in the Wolverines’ machine on the field this fall but will be transitioning to basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.
Both feel that the multi-sport path is the way to go.
“I think I get a different perspective from the different sports,” said Woodring. “I think everything I do in each sport helps me in every sport in different ways.”
Woodring said he’s been playing three sports since he was in first or second grade.
“I think everything I’ve learned goes into each season.”
McCarty said that he’s been playing either three or four sports “my whole life.”
The fourth was soccer. In seventh and eighth grade, though, he had to make a choice and decided on football.
“Football’s a sport not everybody can play,” said McCarty. “My seventh and eighth grade years I kind of fell in love with football. I saw the program had a lot of coaches who cared about the guys and was having successful seasons.”
Both said that each sport takes an adjustment but find football particularly challenging.
Woodring said that each sport has some aspects that take adjustment and that some adjustments are harder than others.
“I’m not a football guy for some things. I don’t know some things. In basketball, I know everything like the back of my hand, but in football, there are some things I’m still learning. In every sport, I just try to keep learning.”
McCarty said that getting ready for football is the most challenging.
“It’s mentally draining. It’s a tough game. It’s tough to get in shape physically and mentally. A lot of sports you can come in on the first day and work your way through the season, but with football, you have to be focused and be ready to work all summer.”
McCarty added that summer workouts for both football and basketball – he played summer league hoops with his Waverly teammates – helped him with all his sports.
“Staying in shape all year will help you. Coach (Lou) Judson likes us to play a fall sport, football or soccer. It’s good to stay moving and keep going season to season.”
That’s not to say that there aren’t challenges to playing a sport in all seasons.
Woodring said that playing three sports isn’t easy on his body and makes the academic part of the equation more challenging.
“I find it’s more difficult staying healthy,” Woodring stated. “My body’s sore, and it’s tough doing homework late nights after games. It’s all good though. It’s fun.”
McCarty noted that each sport teaches its own life lessons.
“Football teaches you a lot of life skills,” he said. “It teaches you adversity. You might not get that life lesson out of other sports. Maybe you’ll run into a situation in another sport where you have to pick your head up, be a leader and go through a tough time. Football does a good job of teaching you that.”
As a senior, McCarty has embraced his leadership role on the team.
“I like to stay talking and keep the young guys involved,” said McCarty. “He said that during the season’s first practice he was making sure nobody lost focus from rep to rep. “I could pick up the younger teammates and even juniors and teach them the senior way and what they have to be doing next year. I think that’s important.
“We have an eighth grader on this team (starting quarterback Joe Tomasso),” McCarty continued. “He’s new to everything. He needs to have good leaders. It’s different, but I really like it. He looks up to all of us.”
McCarty said that Tomasso’s not only responsive to his coaches but also pays attention to the team’s senior leaders.
“He comes to us and asks us questions on what we’re really doing on various routes. I like with how young he is that he’s eager to learn. It’s nice working with that.”
Woodring will be playing basketball at the next level next year and has offers to consider. He said that none of the colleges he’s looking at have tried to talk him out of playing other sports.
“They say ‘just have fun. It’s your senior year.’ That’s what I’m doing,” Woodring said. “Football is fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.