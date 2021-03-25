CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team is a talented work in progress this year. However, they opened their season against a grizzled Lansing team Wednesday night and would drop a 2-0 decision.
“We have a young group. We are really playing a bunch of sophomores and some juniors. We knew had some learning to do through the game,” SVEC Coach Gary Holmes explained.
Lansing dominated the first half of play. The ball spent a clear majority of time at their feet and in their offensive half. Lansing was aggressive and physical, overpowering SVEC.
A gritty SVEC defense kept Lansing out of the goal for the first 20 minutes of the game. Seconds after the mask break, at the 20-minute mark, Lansing’s Trevor Coates found the net to give Lansing a 1-0 lead.
In the 36th minute, Lansing’s Kyle Reid crossed the ball through the box and Connor Watts fired the a shot into the goal. At halftime, Lansing led 2-0.
SVEC gathered themselves at halftime and clearly made some adjustments. The second half was much more evenly matched.
Coach Holmes admitted that “the second half was much more settled. They learned on the fly. We looked a lot better at the end, much more comfortable.”
Possession was much more even in the second half. SVEC handled the level of physical play from Lansing adeptly, generating some scoring opportunities.
Midway through the half, Mason Holmes put a pass across the box to Darren Starkweather which just missed the mark. With four minutes left in the game, Holmes blasted a ball into the crossbar. The ball bounced just in front of the goal and the Lansing keeper thwarted a rebound shot attempt.
Despite the in-game improvements, SVEC could not score.
Coach Holmes anticipates good things from his team.
“This was our first game. I am happy with where the start is. I am happy with the way we progressed. We’ll just keep building. The future looks pretty bright.”
