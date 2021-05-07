ITHACA — Waverly improved to 3-1 on the season Thursday after topping Odessa-Montour 197-228 at Hillendale Golf Course.
Jack Knight earned medalist with a 44 on the Par 36 lauyout and Davis Croft also broke 50 with a 49.
Also scoring for the Wolverines were Hunter Elston with a 51 and Declan Murphy, who carded a 53.
Liam Traub scored a 53 in a reserve role and Aidan Westbrook shot a 60.
David Patterson led the way for O-M with a 54. Benson Patterson and Eliza Starkweather shot matching 56s and Austin Hoyt also scored with a 62.
In reserve roles, Wes Wade had a 65 and Braiden Merrill shot 67.
Waverly (3-1) will host Tioga at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Shepard Hills.
SVEC 180, Watkins Glen 196
WATKINS GLEN — Jacob Banks shot a medalist 41 and Taylor Brock added a 42 on Watkins Glen’s Par 36 course to lead the undefeated Eagles (4-0) to the IAC win on Thursday and hand the 3-1 Senecas their first loss of the season.
Nathan Gillette and Tyler Greeno had a 48 and a 49, respectively to close out the scoring for the Eagles.
In reserve roles, Joey Marsh had a 51 and Seth Neiss carded a 53 for the Eagles.
Georgio Fazzary led the Senecas with a 42 and Ben Swinnerton also broke 50 with a 49. Dan Ely scored with a 50 and Andrew Hayes scored with a 55.
Girls
Horseheads 202, Corning 239, Waverly 262
CHEMUNG — Horseheads’ Brooke Moffe and Ava Fairbrother and Corning’s Hannah Masaki carded matching 46s to tie for medalist honors as the “big dogs” of the Section IV girls’ golf world downed a very youthful Waverly squad.
Delaney Cook added a 52 for Horseheads and Olivia Hatch added a 58 to complete the Blue Raiders’ scoring.
Tatum Treadwell had a 58 for Corning, while Molly Creath scored with a 63 and Gwen Herman had a 72.
Haley Kittle, the lone senior high student on the squad, paced Waverly with a 60.
Brianna Robinson, new to the team, carded a 65. Lauryn Delill scored with a 67 and Sophia Sileo added a 70 to Waverly’s total. Addison Hunt finished with an 82 in a reserve role.
“They’re getting better,” noted Waverly coach Pete Girolamo of his ladies, who beat their team total in the last match by 26 strokes. “We continue to improve.”
Waverly will join Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, and Horseheads at Corning Country Club on Monday.
