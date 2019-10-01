WESTFIELD — Athens’ boys cross country team stayed perfect on the season with a sweep of Cowanesque Valley, Troy and Sayre Tuesday night.
Neither the Sayre nor Athens girls were able to field complete teams.
Boys
Athens’ guys were scattered throughout the top ten spots in Tuesday’s meet with Troy, Sayre and Cowanesque Valley.
As a result, the Athens boys’ cross-country team was able to sweep the meet beating Cowanesque Valley 25-34 and Troy 22-39 and Sayre 15-50. Cowanesque Valley was able to down Troy 22-33.
TJ Toscano led the way for Athens posting a time of 19 minutes, 3 seconds. Toscano finished in third place overall while his teammate Kyle Anthony crossed the line with a time of 19:35. Cowanesque Valley’s Chris Harris was the overall winner with a time of 18:37.
The Athens boys stay undefeated after the win with a record of 8-0.
Junior High: Troy boys filled the top four positions in Tuesday’s meet with Athens, Cowanesque and Sayre.
Troy swept the meet beating Cowanesque Valley and Sayre 15-50 and Athens 15-45. Athens salvaged a win against C.V 15-50.
Lance Heasley (10:56) led the way for Troy with Colin Loreland (11:03); Jacob Hinman (11:06); and Logan Prouty (11:12) rounding out the Troy boys slate. Braylon Slater was the leader for Sayre finishing in eighth place overall (12:29) and for Athens, Zach Earls (12:41) finished right behind Slater in ninth place.
Girls
Emma Bronson led the way for Athens posting a time of 23:39.
Cowanesque Valley, Troy and Sayre runners were able to fill out the top 17 spots overall. In the end, it was Troy sweeping the meet beating Cowanesque Valley 20-43. They also picked up wins against Sayre (15-50) and Athens (15-50)
Cowanesque Valley’s Jules Jones won the meet with a time of 21:52. Kayla Hughey led Sayre with a time of 23:00 and Lucy Coller finished with a time of 25:29.
Troy’s Mya Thoutte (22:51), Sydney Taylor (22:55) finished two and three, respectively.
Junior High: Athens had two of the top five runners and five of the top nine runners in Tuesday’s junior high meet against Sayre, Troy and Cowanesque Valley.
Athens swept the meet downing Cowanesque Valley and Sayre each 15-50 and narrowly beating Troy 26-29.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks was the overall winner at the meet with a time of 11:21. Sara Bronson led Athens posting a time of 11:40. Caylin Conlin (13:07); Thea Bentley (13:15); Janee Harkins (13:54); and Emily Henderson (13:58) all finished in the top 10 for Athens. Elisabeth Vosburgh led shorthanded Sayre with a time of 15:23.
