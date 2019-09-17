NICHOLS — The Athens golf squad shot a season-low 377 at the Tioga Downs Golf Course on Monday as the Wildcats finished fourth in the Northern Tier League match.
Kyler Setzer led the way for the Wildcats (3-22) as he fired an 88. Brady Smith carded a 92 and Travis Jayne finished with a 97. Cameron Sullivan rounded out the scoring for Athens with a round of 100.
Athens’ Carson Smith shot a 102 and Carter Jones finished with a 106 in non-scoring rounds.
Sayre (5-20) finished sixth with a team total of 403. Gavin Blair led the Redskins with a round of 85. Kannon VanDuzer finished with an 88, while Dylan Seck shot 101 and Jules Shay added a 129.
Wellsboro stayed perfect on the season with another 5-0 performance. The Hornets shot 338 as a team — led by Ty Morral and Joseph Propheta with rounds of 80.
North Penn-Mansfield (359) was second with Cowanesque Valley (374) third and Towanda (379) fifth.
