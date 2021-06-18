NORTH PENN-LIBERTY'S KIERSTEN MITSTIFER

School: North Penn-Liberty
Athlete: Kiersten Mitstifer
Sports: Softball, Soccer, Basketball
Class rank/GPA: Ninth out of 57/3.6
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Basketball Districts
Academic awards/honors: Youth leader of tomorrow.
Future plans: Kiersten will be attending the Virginia Military Institute on a full ride, where she will become a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps. While in school she’ll be in the Marine Individual Ready Reserve.
Athletic Director: Selina Bogaczyk
Principal: Emily Ostrom Graham
Parents: Stephanie and David Mitsifer
