NORTH PENN-LIBERTY'S KIERSTEN MITSTIFER
School: North Penn-Liberty

Athlete: Kiersten Mitstifer

Sports: Softball, Soccer, Basketball

Class rank/GPA: Ninth out of 57/3.6

Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Basketball Districts

Academic awards/honors: Youth leader of tomorrow.

Future plans: Kiersten will be attending the Virginia Military Institute on a full ride, where she will become a commissioned officer in the United States Marine Corps. While in school she’ll be in the Marine Individual Ready Reserve.

Athletic Director: Selina Bogaczyk

Principal: Emily Ostrom Graham

Parents: Stephanie and David Mitsifer

