Indians top Redskins
Sayre’s Gabbi Randall (1) gets free on the fast break during her team’s game against Cowanesque Valley Tuesday night.

 Ty Wolcott/Morning Times

SAYRE — The host Lady Redskins were able to hang with Cowanesque Valley for a quarter, but in the end, the Indians had too much firepower and won 51-29.

Sayre trailed just 13-9 after the first quarter, but the game got away from the Lady Redskins in the second quarter when the Indians extended their lead to 24-12.

When Cowanesque Valley pulled out to a 36-18 lead through three quarters, the game was essentially set.

Gabbi Randall had a strong game for Sayre with 11 rebounds and 10 points; Emily Sutryk added 10 points and three steals; Madi LaManna hauled down 10 boards; and Jazz Dekay netted six points.

Kailey Wells paced C.V. with 16 points and Makayla Vargason had 12 points.

Sayre will visit North Penn/Liberty on Thursday.

Athens 60, Williamson 15

TIOGA JUNCTION — In a game that was over when it started, Athens rolled out to a 23-3 lead after a quarter and led 43-6 at halftime.

Kayleigh Miller led Athens with 18 points, 16 in the first half, and added seven steals and four assists, and Haley Barry had 13 points — 11 in the first half.

Avery Priester finished with nine assists and five steals; Caydence Macik packasged nine points and six rebounds; and Rachel Stephens ended the night with four assists and four steals.

Athens will visit Towanda Thursday night with an opportunity to take a two-game lead in the Northern Tier League Division I championship chase.

Lateisha Peterson led Williamson with 11 points.

