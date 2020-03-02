WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens Wildcats will be well-represented when they make the trip to Hershey for the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships this week as three standouts punched their tickets to states at the Northeast Regional tournament on Saturday.
Sophomore Gavin Bradley, the 2019 PIAA sixth-place finisher at 106 pounds, will return to states looking for more hardware. He will be joined by a pair of seniors, Alex West and Keegan Braund, who will be making their first trip to the Giant Center in Hershey after placing third and fourth respectively at regionals.
Bradley heads into states as the Northeast Regional champion after he finished a perfect 3-0 over the weekend, including avenging a loss in last week’s District 4 final.
The sophomore reached the regional final with an impressive 14-6 major decision over Kaden Majcher of Warrior Run in the semifinals. That would set up a rematch of last week’s district final where Muncy’s Scott Johnson earned a 5-4 win with a reversal at the buzzer.
This time around would be much different as instead of getting a takedown and trying to turn Johnson, Bradley did what he does best — attack on his feet.
After a scoreless first period, Bradley took down to start the second and escaped with just over a minute left in the period. He would then go to work as the sophomore picked up a takedown at the 43-second mark and would let Johnson up. Bradley went right back on the attack and turned a single-leg into a double and got the takedown with 22 seconds left to take a 5-1 lead into the third.
Bradley would immediately let Johnson up in the third as the Muncy freshman elected the down position. A stall warning was given to Johnson just nine seconds into the third, and then Bradley used a single leg for the takedown and turned that into a turk for three nearfall points.
The Athens standout tried to pin Johnson for over a minute before the pair went out of bounds.
Bradley eventually gave up an escape with just three seconds left, but the match was over as the returning state medalist got the 10-3 win.
“Last week, I’ll take that (loss). Our goal, the way we wrestle, is we wrestle probably 80 percent on our feet in practice, so the fact that we tried to ride so much last weekend is just silly,” Athens Head Coach Shawn Bradley said of the D4 final loss. “That’s on me. We saw Gavin (in the regional final), his pace is crazy. That kid could not keep up with it, and he broke him. If he didn’t keep him on his back with a turk for a minute-and-a-half, we would have gotten two or three more takedowns.”
Bradley didn’t let last week’s loss bring him down. He just went back to work in the room preparing for his next shot at Johnson.
“I worked hard. I worked on what I’m supposed to work on and I’m just going to keep on working. Keep on improving every day, that’s my goal,” said Gavin Bradley, who admitted he had something to prove to the crowd inside the Magic Dome at Williamsport High School. “I just wanted to go out there and show everybody in this place that what happened last week was history, and this is the present.”
Now, Bradley’s focus turns to Hershey where he will try to get back on the podium — although this time he’s aiming a bit higher.
“(My goal is) to be a state champ,” Gavin Bradley said.
His coach believes he will be right there in the hunt despite the 113-pound weight class being loaded with talent.
“I don’t think it’s out if the question,” said Shawn Bradley on Gavin talking about winning gold. “Yeah, there are three kids ranked in the country at that weight class, in the top 10, but I don’t care. He doesn’t care. I guarantee if those kids wrestle him, they are going to know they’re in a match and that’s the whole key. If he wrestles that pace, any 113-pounder in the country is going to have a hard time keeping up with that pace.”
Going out in style
A lot of wrestlers in Pennsylvania can only dream of punching their ticket to Hershey. For the last four years that has been the case for Braund and West, but now they are about to live that dream.
West’s journey to states included a loss by pin in Saturday morning’s regional semifinal to top seed Dylan Bennett of Montoursville. The senior would bounce back from that with a 3-1 decision over Tunkhannock’s Jeff Meader to secure his trip to states.
“I worked all summer for it. I had my doubts near the beginning of the season, but things started to figure itself out and now I’ve punched my ticket,” West said.
West, who took third at districts, went on to take down Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely by a 7-2 decision in the third-place match on Saturday evening.
The Athens 182-pounder credits his work in the weight room and with his practice partner, Ben Pernaselli, with helping him achieve this goal.
“I spent a lot of time in the weight room. Every time I had an extra free period in my day, I’d go lift as much as I can and just push myself at practice. My partner helped a lot with that, too,” West said. “He didn’t make it out of districts, but he’s a really good athlete. He pushed me through every practice and he’s going to do great things.”
Braund had a longer road to states as he dropped his opening match at regionals to the eventual 285-pound champion. That meant Braund needed two consolation wins to clinch his spot — and he got the job done.
In the consolation quarters, Braund faced off with Tavon Hines of Hanover Area and he would earn the fall in the second period to keep his drive to Hershey moving forward.
Braund would punch his ticket with another pin in the consolation semifinals. This time, he decked Milton’s Nevin Rauch in the third period to move on to the third-place match.
He would drop a 3-1 decision to Dawson Brown of Northeast Bradford in the third-place bout, but he had already qualified for his first state tournament as the top four go from the Northeast Regional.
“It was a goal for me with it being my senior year. Coach believed in me. He told me to believe in myself and this is where it got me,” Braund said.
The two seniors are happy to be heading down to Hershey for the first time together.
“It was great. I was happy when I won my match, and then I got off the mat and he was right after me. After he won, I was beyond excited,” West said.
“Alex is one of my best friends, so it’s kind of a big deal for both of us to go,” Braund added.
Gavin Bradley was excited to see his senior teammates punch their tickets.
“I’m really, really happy that my two teammates are coming with me. I’m really fortunate (to be teammates) with them. They’ve worked their butts off just as much as I have and they deserve it. They deserve to go down there, and they deserve a good showing,” Gavin Bradley said.
Coach Bradley was thrilled to see the two seniors’ hard work pay off in the end.
“It’s awesome. If you had said at the beginning of the year that we’re going to take three to states, I doubt anybody would have picked those two. That’s a testament to those guys. They had to put up with (me) for four years, and those guys battled and their hard work is starting to pay off,” he said.
Braund and West may be heading to Hershey as first-timers, but their coach believes they can make some noise.
“I’m not counting them out next week. They’re not just going down there just for the trip. I think both of them should go down there and expect to place, which is not out of the question,” Coach Bradley said.
