WAVERLY — The host Lady Wolverines played up a couple of classes and found the sledding a little rough as Horseheads topped Waverly 3-0 in a nonleague volleyball match on Tuesday.
Horseheads won the first set 25-14, the second 25-21 and the third 25-10.
“I felt the girls did pretty well during the first two matches,” said Waverly Coach Charity Meyers. “Horseheads definitely has a lot of depth to their team. It was a lot of fun playing them and I’m glad we got the opportunity.”
Sidney Tomasso packaged six points, two on aces, three kills and two blocks; and Emilee Little had six points, three on aces, three kills and three digs for Waverly. Also, Aryan Peters handed out nine assists and had three digs; Lillie Kirk had three digs, three points and two kills; and Aubrey Ennis had three digs for the Lady Wolverines.
Mia Lewis had 17 assists for Horseheads. Also for the Blue Raiders, Taylor Malone had nine kills; Lydia Schooley had nine assists and nine aces; Shelby Gush logged three blocks and Brooke Thompson netted six digs.
JV: Horseheads won two of three sets convincingly.
The Blue Raiders took the first set 25-9 and the second 25-8. Waverly salvaged the third set with a 25-16 win.
Brilynn Belles had five service points and four kills for the Wolverines. Maddy Olmstead packaged seven digs with four points; Allosin Barrett had four points; Erica Ryck also had four points; and Haylie Davenport finished with three assists and two points.
Waverly will “play up” again tonight when the Lady Wolverines host Elmira at 7 p.m.
Tioga 3, Odessa-Montour 0
TIOGA — One night after falling in three sets to the defending state champions, the Tioga Tigers rebounded in a big way to sweep the Odessa-Montour Indians.
Unlike Monday’s loss all three sets were not close, as the Tigers dominated from start to finish winning sets by scores of 25-3, 25-10 and 25-9.
The Tigers had a big day from the service line as Julia Bellis had five aces. She was followed by Ari Manwaring with four. Manwaring was also able to record six kills in the winning effort while Summer Mesler also had six kills.
Molly Bombard finished with nine assists as Kaetlyn Perry was able to tack on seven assists. Austyn Vance led the back row as she was able to scoop up five digs over O-M.
With the victory, Tioga now holds a 7-3 overall record with a 6-2 IAC record. The Tigers will now prepare for the IAC Championships with the dates yet to be determined.
