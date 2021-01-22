WILLIAMSON— The Athens girls basketball team easily dispatched Williamson on the road Thursday night 62—23. The Wildcats played stifling defense making the Warriors earn every basket.
Leading the charge for Athens were senior Kayleigh Miller and junior Caydence Macik. Both players scored 21 points and did so in convincing fashion. Miller scored 12 points in the first quarter, while Macik scored six basically putting the game out of reach.
Sophomore Karlee Bartlow contributed as well, finishing the game with eight points. Athens shifted the focus from offense in the first half, to defense in the second half.
Williamson struggled to create offense, only scoring two points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter. Senior Lateisha Peterson stood out on the Warriors, finishing the game with 11 points
The Wildcats hope to extend their win streak to four at noon on Saturday Jan. 23 at Troy.
