Late-season pheasant hunting around here will guarantee to get you off the couch for some exercise, but it’s often an exercise in futility. By now most of the stocked birds have been shot by hunters, picked off by a lengthy list of predators, or exited the public hunting land on which they’re planted and eligible for the taking.
Still, I make several treks to various state game land tracts after Christmas and even pushing the Feb. 28 season closure if conditions – i.e, snow depths and reasonable air temps – permit. Finn pretty much demands it, and by next fall so, too, will our newest arrival, Riley, who right now is still firmly planted in puppyhood.
We often head home without flushing a bird. It’s something I’ve come to expect and accept, more so than Finn, who when donning her orange vest boils with excitement and seemingly expects a South Dakota-like adventure, with a snootful of cockbirds and plenty of retrieves.
The flushes are few, so few that when they do occur I’m often caught completely off guard, by then having settled in to exercise mode and not really in tune with my surroundings. Finn works feverishly but, aside from a stiffening and increase in the tail wagging rate, doesn’t announce “bird, here!” like some of our other Labs over the years – notably Ben, whose snorting was capable of echoing across the landscape.
It makes for some high-pressure shooting, knowing your one shot could very well be your last, not for just this day but maybe for the next couple weeks and even the last of the season. The lack of shooting during late-season hunting should, in fact, prompt me to visit the Sayre Sportsmen’s Club for some trap shooting to stay sharp – sharp being a relative term when it comes to my shotgunning. There have been days where I fully expected a representative from Browning to track me down in the field and take away my Citori with a “you’re not worthy” huff and puff.
When Finn and I visited the Ridgebury game lands – officially SGL 239 – a couple weeks ago I wasn’t even sure we would leave the truck, concerned over snow depths that would have made for tough traveling. But it wasn’t quite as bad as I feared. Enough to boost the heart rate, but manageable for both of us.
Not surprisingly, there were no signs of bird activity. No tracks, no increased intensity from Finn, who still enjoyed the outing and worked with her usual intensity. We made a couple loops through some cover that had been kind to us in the past, then headed back toward the truck.
Our return trip led us through a creekbottom that had been scoured by the heavy rains that eroded too much of the massive snowfall prior to Christmas. It made for easy walking and offered some decent cover for a pheasant.
Still, I was unprepared for the cackling explosion not 100 yards from the truck. Offering a left-to-right crossing shot, I never did catch up on the swing, and when I pivoted for a followup – my second shot is often more accurate that my initial effort – I slipped in the mud and missed again. Finn, who had seen this movie before, nevertheless searched frantically for the downed bird. She deserved better on this day and a few others, I thought to myself.
My apology came in the form of a McDonald’s cheeseburger on the way home; I drowned my sorrows with a pair of them, some fries and a large Coke.
We had our one chance, which is about all you can expect at this point of the season.
