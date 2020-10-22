SAYRE — Sayre was able to hang with Athens for the first 20 minutes and only trailed 2-0 at the half. When he final horn sounded, Athens had tallied four more times for a 6-0 win in the final regular-season soccer game for both teams.
“They have (Mason) Hughey and Cody (Vanbenthuysen). When they’re up in the attack, they’re tough to take off he ball,” said Athens Head Coach Jake Lezak. “They’re talented players.”
Joey Toscano got free and scored the first Athens goal with 23:08 left in the first half. Then a little over three minutes later, Jason Gao took an attempted clear and ripped it home.
Sayre kept Athens at bay for the rest of the half, but the game slipped away after the break.
“Our biggest issue was communication,” said Sayre Head Coach Greg Hughey. “That second goal never should have happened. Being down 2-0 at the half to this team, it’s hard to come back.”
Just three minutes into the second half, Nate Quinn made it 3-0. In the next five minutes, Travis Reynard and Toscano added goals. The final score for the Wildcats came from Ryan Thompson with 23:16 remaining to play.
“Finally, we settled in,” said Lezak. “We were moving the ball. We started passing the ball and made some adjustments in the midfield. I needed to talk to the guys about our spacing. Once we sorted our spacing out and got more comfortable. It really started clicking.”
In all, Athens got off 15 shots to five and took four corner kicks to three for Sayre.
Cole Gelbutis stopped nine shots for Sayre and Athens’ Asher Ellis had five saves.
Athens will have a home game in the semifinals of the District 4 playoffs on Halloween afternoon.
Sayre’s playoff situation is more tenuous but will be determined over the weekend.
