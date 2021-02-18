ATHENS — Down by five at the half, Athens stormed back after the break to post a 63-51 Northern Tier League win over Towanda Wednesday night.
Towanda rode the hot hand of Justin Schoonover to a 16-11 lead after a quarter and the Black Knights matched Athens point-for-point in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead into the locker room.
The worm turned in the third quarter. Athens put the clamps on Schoonover. Even though Teagan Irish had eight of his final total of 12 points in the period, the Wildcats would not be denied. Athens’ Troy Pritchard led five players in scoring in the quarter as Athens put up 21 points for a 43-40 lead entering the fourth.
The momentum stayed on the Athens half of the court in the fourth. JJ Babcock had 11 of his game-high 21 points in the final period as the Wildcats pulled away.
Mason Lister added 13 points for Athens, with seven of those coming in the second period to keep the Wildcats in it, and Pritchard also finished with 13 points.
The Wildcats’ other points came from Tucker Brown with seven, Chris Mitchell with five and James Benninger-Jones with four.
Schoonover led Towanda with 14 points, Kolby Hoffman added nine points and Dante Ottaviani netted six points.
Athens will try to bring its winning momentum back to its home court tonight as the Wildcats host Canton at 7:30 p.m.
North Penn/Mansfield 54, Sayre 40
MANSFIELD — Sayre got off to a great start on the road, rolling out to a 20-13 lead.
NP/M rallied though and took a 35-28 lead into the half.
Dom Fabbri erupted for 12 of his 14 points in the first quarter, draining four threes to lead his team’s early outburst.
The Tigers shut him down in the second and turned to Alex Stein, Curtis Craig and Eli Shaw for offense in the second. The trio combined for 18 points to turn the tide.
Neither team could take advantage in the third period, but NP/M won the fourth quarter to pull away for the NTL win.
Fabbri ended the night with 14 points with Zach Moore netting 10 points with all coming in the first half.
Stein and Craig led a balanced Tiger attack with 10 points each, Shaw finished with nine points and Sam Lawrence had eight points.
Sayre will finally get off the road Saturday with a 1 p.m. matinee against Williamson.
Candor 61, Tioga 40
CANDOR — The host Indians rolled up a big first-quarter advantage and extended it throughout on the way to the IAC Tioga County Division win Wednesday night.
Five different Indians got on the scoreboard for at least four points as the host squad took a 20-9 lead at the end of the first period.
Tioga, with some help from Evan Sickler, matched the Indians in the second quarter, but after nearly matching Candor point-for-point in the third period, hopes for a Tigers’ comeback went out the window under the offensive output of Joel Dougherty and Cooper Thayer in the fourth.
Ethan Perry had a steady 17 points to lead Tioga. Sickler finished with seven points.
Dougherty had 13 points and Thayer added 12 to lead Candor, which also got nine points each from Nick Thomas and Will Zimmer.
Things don’t get any easier for Tioga, which will visit Waverly at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.
