SPENCER — In what figured to be a tight match from start to finish, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor nipped Waverly 42-37 in an IAC match Wednesday night.
With both teams missing some wrestlers, the Eagles took advantage of three pins — one a reversal of a result from the IAC Championships on Saturday — and a 4-3 edge in forfeits to get the win.
“We figured it would be a close match. Waverly’s a tough team,” said SVEC Coach Jesse Buck. “We were both missing some starters, but it played out in our favor.”
“They did what they had to do to secure the match,” said Waverly Coach Devan Witman. “They didn’t want it coming down to the last match and I understand that.”
For Waverly, it was a disappointing defeat.
“This one was disappointing because more than any time before, I felt we should have had this one. We had a couple of guys who weren’t in school and a couple of guys had been out of practice with illness. They showed up willing to fight. It was a situation where we needed to come out in those close matches and we just didn’t.”
Buck cited the matches at 182 and 138 as the keys.
The match began at 182 where the Eagles’ Nick Tubbs hooked up with Waverly’s Trevor Meyers. The two had a close match in the IAC Championships with Meyers coming out on top. Wednesday night, the tables were reversed. Tubbs not only got the win; he got it by pin.
“Nick lost to that guy at IACs and to get the win by pin was big,” said Buck.
At 138, Waverly’s Garrett Skeens met Hunter Cleveland. The match was tight throughout, but Skeens, clearly sick, held on a for a 5-4 win.
“At 138, Hunter Cleveland had just had one day being able to practice after coming back,” said Buck. “He didn’t get the win, but being able to make it close was big for the team.”
Waverly’s Gage Tedesco rolled to a 16-6 major decision over SVEC’s Jacob Campolito at 195 to get Waverly within 6-4, but a forfeit win to Anthony Spears at 220 made it 12-4.
Then John Hammond added six more for the Eagles with a pin of Waverly’s Trent Skeens and Wyatt Stouffer accepted a forfeit at 99 to put the Eagles up 24-4.
Waverly added 12 points with forfeit wins at 106 and 113 for Conner Stotler and Madison Yeakel, respectively to make it 24-16.
Forfeits to SVEC’s Cameron Lehman at 120 and Ousmane Duncanson at 132 were sandwiched around a forfeit win for Rylan LaForest at 126 to leave the Eagles with a 36-22 lead when wrestling resumed after the brief intermission of raised hands.
That was where Skeens got his win at 138.
Garrett wrestled a very smart match,” said Witman. “Garrett wrestled a very smart match. He knew what he was working with and he was battling some illness. He got his lead and wrestled very smart after that.”
David Knickerbocker and Austin Kimble got pins for the Eagles and Wolverines, respectively, at 145 and 152.
A double forfeit at 160 left just one match. With SVEC up 42-31, the team win was in the Eagles’ pocket.
Waverly’s Ethan Stotler went out and pinned Devin Beach at 170 to set the final margin.
Waverly will visit Corning on Tuesday and SVEC will visit Horseheads on Wednesday.
Tioga 72, Whitney Point 18
TIOGA CENTER — This match was won when it was scheduled as Tioga accepted nine forfeits.
Tigers taking forfeits, with weights in parentheses, were Gianni Silvestri (99); Caden Bellis (106); Emily Sindoni (113); Donavan Smith (120); Mason Welch (126); Emmett Wood (152); Aaron Howard (195); Dom Wood (220); and Cole Williams (285).
On the mat, David MacWhinnie at 132, Justin Hopkins at 138 and Brady Worthing at 145 won by pin.
For Whitney Point, Hunter Ballard accepted a forfeit at 160, followed by pin wins by Killian Prentice at 170 and Austin Quail at 182.
Tioga will participate in the Section IV Duals on Saturday. The top seed in Division II, Tioga will wrestle the winner of a quarterfinal match between Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville and Owego at Chenango Forks High School at 1:30 p.m. The finals are at 4:30 p.m.
