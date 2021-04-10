SAYRE — The Sayre softball team struggled to get anything going as they were overpowered by visiting Wyalusing 24-0 in a home NTL loss.
The Rams dominated from the start as they started with five runs in the first inning.
They then went on an even more impressive tear in the second inning as they were able to knock in 15 runs in one inning alone, to set themselves up for an early finish in a mercy rule.
Four more runs in the third ended the game in just three innings for a 24-run defeat for the Redskins.
Laci Norton and Callie Bennet each had three runs for the Rams and two hits as well.
Wyalusing held Sayre to no hits in the contest while the visitors had 19.
The Rams start the season 1-0 and will play Troy on Monday.
Sayre falls to 0-3 and will travel to District II for a contest with Elk Lake today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.