Lady Redskins anticipating more success in 2020

SAYRE – Sayre’s Lady Redskins soccer team had a rough time of it in 2019, often playing shorthanded on the way to a 1-16 season.
This year may be a bit different, as the team has 15 players. The injury bug has one currently sidelined, but Sayre’s coach was hopeful that the injury was minor.
“I’m happy with this number,” said Sayre Head Coach Tracy Mennig. “I’d be more at ease with a couple more.”
Mennig has eight of those 11 players back supplemented by six freshmen.
Back for the Lady Redskins are seniors Lauren Krall, Shayla Brennan, Courtney Sindoni and Sara Ciavardini; and juniors Roz Haney and Kyliee Thompson.
Junior Alyssa Seddon is joined in the ranks of newcomers by freshmen Emma Yohe, Elizabeth Shaw, Meghan Flynn, Kendra Merrill and Caprice Haney.
“It was tough not having a preseason,” said Mennig. “We didn’t do double sessions. Thank God a lot of them are in shape, but we’ve been running a mile or a mile-and-a-half before practice. Everyone on the league is in the same boat. What can you do? It’s day-by-day.”
The squad had a couple of particularly significant losses, but Mennig said, “I have replacements in my head already and we have a full crew, so I’m not too worried.”
She added that the freshmen needed varsity time if they haven’t played travel.
“Hopefully, if we do have districts and we continue, we’ll be peaking at the right time.”
Of course, even having practice with 11 players was a significant challenge last season.
“It’s still tough with 15,” said Mennig. “Ten years ago, I had 25. Fifteen is still a little lower than what I wanted, but it is easier to do some things on the field.”
Of the 15 players on the team, four are seniors with experience. She may be relying on upperclass newcomers next year with just eight players on the junior high team.
“I’m excited about our freshmen,” said Mennig. “Caprice Haney will fill the front for us.”
Mennig is also happy to see the development in her seniors.
“I think the seniors are stepping up in terms of leadership,” she said, noting the benefits of having Krall, Brennan, and Ciavardini. “Once (the freshmen) get some time out there (we’ll know more).”
The team hasn’t had any scrimmages, which are always part of a normal preseason program and with 15 ladies, hasn’t had any 11-on-11 game-like practices, either.
What makes that even tougher is that Sayre plays at always-tough Athens on Monday to start the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.